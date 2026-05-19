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Sheikh Hamdan launches Dh1 billion global space cooperation programme

The programme aims to empower Emirati talent to help shape the future of this industry

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dh 1 billion International Space Cooperation Programme to support research and development in the space sector and localise advanced technologies.
Dh 1 billion International Space Cooperation Programme to support research and development in the space sector and localise advanced technologies.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, today launched a Dh 1 billion International Space Cooperation Programme to support research and development in the space sector and localise advanced technologies.

Launched during a meeting held today, the programme aims to empower Emirati talent to help shape the future of this vital industry.

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Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The space sector is a strategic priority for the UAE as we continue building a future economy driven by knowledge and innovation, while strengthening our position among the world’s leading nations in this field.” 

“We are proud of the UAE’s pioneering space achievements, which continue to inspire future generations, and confident in our youth’s ability to turn ambition into achievements that contribute to a better future for humanity on Earth and beyond,” Sheikh Hamdan added. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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