Why the UAE must build its own orbital access capability

From the 195 countries on Earth, only a dozen or so have direct access to outer space. The above list reveals a simple, and yet fundamental, fact. The relative size of the economy is not as relevant as one may assume. In fact, there are countries under sanctions on the list that have managed to build their own access capabilities. In other words, building a country’s strategic advantage in outer space is about bold investment and policy prioritisation, and not economic size. Comparing the 2024 GDP (rounded figures from the IMF in billions) of the above listed countries explains this further. For example, the United Kingdom ($3,645) and the United Arab Emirates ($552) have no orbital launch capability, while Iran ($417), Israel ($542), Russia ($2,173), and South Korea ($1,875) do.