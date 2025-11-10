Curiosity proved the most powerful fuel at the Space and Rocketry Academy relaunch.
Dubai: It began with a question as old as curiosity itself: What lies beyond the sky?
There was a certain spark in the air at the next phase launch of the Space and Rocketry Academy (SARA) in Dubai, the kind of restless excitement only young minds brimming with questions can create. The event drew students, educators, and industry leaders together with one shared purpose: to make space exploration feel closer to home.
Operated by Compass International in Dubai, SARA UAE has now entered a new phase, expanding its training programmes and weekly workshops to include space, rocketry, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.
Opening the event, Lissy Donald, Managing Director of Compass International, described SARA as “a mission to nurture curiosity and confidence in young minds.” For her, it isn’t just about rocketry or robotics, but about equipping young people to think boldly, collaborate widely, and see science as something alive and creative.
That theme of creativity ran throughout the day. Several speakers touched on the shift from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to STEAM, with the “A” for Arts highlighting that space exploration needs not only scientists and astronauts, but also designers, communicators, economists and storytellers. “Innovation doesn’t come from one discipline alone,” Ms Donald reminded the audience. “It comes from people who see the world differently and work together.”
She also spoke passionately about the power of experiential learning, noting that SARA’s weekly workshops will allow students to build and launch rockets, programme robotic systems, design satellites, and explore AI and sustainability not as abstract ideas but as practical tools to shape the future. “By engaging students early,” she said, “We’re not just teaching science; we’re building character, resilience, and leadership.”
That collaborative spirit was echoed by Engr Naser Al Rashdy, Director of Space Policy and Regulations at the UAE Space Agency. Calm and thoughtful, he spoke about the UAE’s growing role in the global space community, and how education underpins it all. “Space is not the work of one nation alone,” he said. “It’s a shared endeavour that depends on cooperation, innovation, and imagination.”
Then, turning to the audience, Al Rashdy asked the young crowd a simple question: “Why space?”
Hands shot up across the room. One student said, “It's the future.” Another admitted, “ I want to know what’s out there.” The answers were honest, sometimes hesitant, but always full of wonder. And that, he said with a smile, is exactly where all exploration begins — with curiosity.
His remarks gave students a sense that they are part of something much larger than themselves, a reminder that the pursuit of knowledge knows no borders.
Representing the American Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi, Ms Lina Lampkin brought a business and policy perspective. She emphasised how partnerships between education and industry are essential for nurturing future-ready talent. “When we invest in learning, we invest in the future workforce,” she said, underscoring how programmes like SARA can help align curiosity with opportunity.
The highlight of the day came from someone who’s actually seen the world from space. Dr Don Thomas, a former NASA astronaut and veteran of four Space Shuttle missions, shared personal stories that silenced the room in awe.
He spoke candidly about the indescribable beauty of Earth seen from orbit. “When I finally got there,” he said, “I looked out the window and saw this blue planet floating in darkness. It was breathtaking and it made me realise how connected we all are.”
When students asked him about fear, failure and the feeling of floating, his advice was simple: “Stay curious. Keep learning. And remember, space needs everyone, not just astronauts.”
As the event wrapped up, the energy in the room lingered. For the students, the launch of SARA was more than an introduction to rockets; it was a glimpse into their own potential.
The launch also featured hands-on demonstrations, including a NASA Multi-Axis Astronaut Training Simulator that gave students a taste of the physical demands of astronaut life, and interactive workshops led by international space experts.
Beyond policy and plans, SARA's success may rest on something beautifully simple: showing that the future of space isn’t just about technology. It’s about imagination, collaboration and the courage to dream big.
And if the excitement in that hall was any indication, the next generation is already getting ready for lift-off.
