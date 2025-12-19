Sharjah Sat-2 testing: Final phase in Netherlands for CubeSat launch

CubeSat mission advances with critical tests in the Netherlands
A delegation from the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah has begun the final testing phase of Sharjah Sat-2, marking a major step forward in the emirate’s CubeSat mission.
The team visited Innovative Solutions in Space (ISISPACE) in the Netherlands, a company specialising in CubeSat development and advanced space systems. The visit focused on overseeing the last stages of assembly, integration, and testing, widely regarded as the most critical phase before launch.
Engineers conducted functional and environmental tests, verified subsystem integration, and examined power and safety systems. Communication systems were tested to ensure reliable ground command reception and efficient data transmission, while flight software readiness was confirmed. These steps are aimed at guaranteeing full operational capability ahead of the satellite’s planned launch in the first quarter of 2026.
The delegation also toured ISISPACE’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the thermal vacuum chamber that simulates the harsh conditions of space and mechanical vibration systems that replicate launch stresses to verify structural integrity.
During the visit, the SAASST team held technical meetings with system engineers and attended a workshop on IPC standards for electronic system manufacturing, assembly, and inspection. Quality assurance procedures were reviewed, covering inspection protocols, component acceptance criteria, and documentation practices, confirming the satellite’s readiness for the next phase.
Sharjah Sat-2 is equipped with a multispectral imaging camera for Earth observation, capable of capturing high-resolution images with up to five-metre spatial resolution. The data will support urban planning, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and emergency response in Sharjah. It will also aid sectors such as sustainable agriculture and coastal protection while enhancing national capabilities in space technology and developing local scientific expertise.
