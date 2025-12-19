Sharjah Sat-2 testing: Final phase in Netherlands for CubeSat launch

Sharjah Sat-2 is equipped with a multispectral imaging camera for Earth observation, capable of capturing high-resolution images with up to five-metre spatial resolution. The data will support urban planning, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and emergency response in Sharjah. It will also aid sectors such as sustainable agriculture and coastal protection while enhancing national capabilities in space technology and developing local scientific expertise.

Engineers conducted functional and environmental tests, verified subsystem integration, and examined power and safety systems. Communication systems were tested to ensure reliable ground command reception and efficient data transmission, while flight software readiness was confirmed. These steps are aimed at guaranteeing full operational capability ahead of the satellite’s planned launch in the first quarter of 2026.

The team visited Innovative Solutions in Space (ISISPACE) in the Netherlands, a company specialising in CubeSat development and advanced space systems. The visit focused on overseeing the last stages of assembly, integration, and testing, widely regarded as the most critical phase before launch.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.