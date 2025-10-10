Three radar satellites built and tested in the UAE shipped to the US

Khalid Al Awadhi, SVP Earth Observation Systems at Space42, said, “This is a proud moment for Space42 and the UAE. For the first time, satellites equipped with cutting-edge SAR technology have been tested in the UAE. This reflects how far we have come: from reliance on imported technology to building advanced platforms with our global partners. These satellites will expand our Foresight Constellation, deepen our sovereign capability, and reaffirm the UAE’s leadership in the next generation of AI-powered Space Technology.”