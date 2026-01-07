Test Twenty: 1,000 players to assemble in Abu Dhabi for final selection

Format will make its global debut later this year through Junior Test Twenty Championship
Dubai: Cricket is poised for a significant evolution with the introduction of Test Twenty, a new format being billed as the sport’s fourth format after Tests, ODIs and T20s. Designed to blend Test-match strategy with T20 intensity, Test Twenty will be played over 80 overs, making it the world’s first format of its kind.
The format will make its global debut later this year through the Junior Test Twenty Championship, a tournament exclusively for young cricketers aged 13 to 19, aimed at providing a structured international platform for youth talent.
The inaugural championship will feature six global franchises — three Indian teams and three international teams representing Dubai, London and the United States. Each squad will consist of 16 players, evenly split between Indian and overseas cricketers.
Global scouting and Abu Dhabi combine
Following an extensive global scouting programme across 18 countries, around 1,000 shortlisted players will assemble in Abu Dhabi for a final selection combine. From this pool, 300 players will advance to the main auction, while the remaining 700 will form a “privilege pool” — a reserve group that will receive advanced coaching, masterclasses and mid-tournament replacement opportunities.
Founder and CEO of Test Twenty, Gaurav Bahirvani, explained that the selection process borrows from American sport models.
“We are using the concept of a combine, which the NFL uses for scouting, and applying it to cricket for the first time,” Bahirvani said. “It’s an endurance-based, data-driven process that allows us to identify talent objectively.”
Each franchise will build a 16-member squad at the auction, with teams mandated to select eight Indian and eight international players, resulting in 96 players across the league.
Scouting trials will run from January to mid-March, followed by the Abu Dhabi combine in late March. The player auction is expected in early April, likely in the Middle East, with the tournament scheduled to begin late April, coinciding with the IPL window.
India alone is expected to see over 30,000 registrations, with trials across more than 25 cities. Significant interest has also been recorded from the UK, Middle East, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Test Twenty will feature two 40-over innings per side, with scores carried forward, combining elements of both Test and T20 cricket. A 75-run follow-on rule has been introduced, along with a unique conditional draw rule — teams batting in the fourth innings can play for a draw only while they have five wickets in hand. Losing the fifth wicket automatically results in a win or loss, ensuring results-oriented matches.
A major differentiator is the use of AI-driven scouting technology, adapted from systems used in the NFL. Video-based analysis, motion tracking and bat-sensor technology will significantly reduce human bias in selection. According to organisers, trial runs have shown a margin of error of just three per cent compared to human evaluation.
The AI engine has been trained using thousands of clips of under-19 players, including historical footage of legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at junior level.
Another first-of-its-kind initiative is the Coach Partnership Programme, which offers grassroots coaches equity in the Test Twenty ecosystem. Coaches earn points — convertible into shares — for bringing players into the system, regardless of whether those players are eventually selected.
Bahirvani said the move was aimed at recognising the often-overlooked role of coaches in talent development.
“If a coach produces a great player, they should grow as the player grows,” he said. “This is about respect and long-term empowerment, not just money.”
The new format has received backing from some of the biggest names in world cricket. AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, Sir Clive Lloyd and Harbhajan Singh have endorsed the concept and were present at the official unveiling alongside Bahirvani.
Positioned as cricket’s “fourth format”, Test Twenty aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, offering young players a global stage while introducing innovation in how the game is played, scouted and developed.
With strong interest from cricket boards and academies worldwide, organisers believe Test Twenty could play a key role in shaping the future of youth cricket.
