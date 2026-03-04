Sarfaraz Ahmed set for Pakistan coach role; former captain Yousuf says system must change

Sarfaraz Ahmed captained Pakistan to a historic victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to become the new head coach of the Pakistan Test team, with an official announcement expected in the coming days, according to sources on Wednesday.
The 38 year old former wicketkeeper batter is expected to begin his duties during Pakistan’s upcoming two match Test series against Bangladesh in May.
Sources say Sarfaraz will take charge at a time when the Pakistan Test team coaching role has been vacant since October 2025. During the recent Test series against South Africa, Azhar Mahmood served as the interim head coach.
Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2027 cycle.
The schedule for the series is already confirmed.
• First Test: May 8
• Second Test: May 16
The series will mark Sarfaraz’s first assignment if the appointment is officially confirmed.
Sarfaraz has already been involved in Pakistan cricket’s development structure after retiring from international cricket.
He is currently working with Pakistan Shaheens, who are playing against the England Lions in the United Arab Emirates in a T20 and one day series. However, the remaining matches of the tournament have been cancelled due to the ongoing tensions in the region.
The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier entrusted Sarfaraz with the responsibility of overseeing both Pakistan Shaheens and the Under 19 team, giving him a significant role in developing the country’s next generation of cricketers.
Sarfaraz also served as a mentor for Pakistan’s Under 19 team that won the Asia Cup, further strengthening his credentials for a larger coaching role.
During his playing career, Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in all three formats of the game and famously led the team to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Yousuf congratulated Sarfaraz on the new role but stressed that deeper structural reforms are needed in Pakistan cricket.
“Congratulations to Sarfraz Ahmed on his new role,” Yousuf said.
“But let’s be honest simply swapping names will not bring meaningful change.”
He added that the real problem in Pakistan cricket lies within the system rather than individuals.
“Real progress in Pakistan cricket will come only when the structure is revamped, the system is strengthened, and merit, transparency, and long term planning are institutionalized.”
“The issue has never been individuals alone. Until the structure is reformed, leadership changes will remain cosmetic.”
If confirmed, Sarfaraz will take charge at an important stage of Pakistan’s Test journey as the team begins its campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle.
His experience as a former captain and his recent work with Pakistan’s development squads could play a key role as the team looks to rebuild and compete strongly in the longest format.