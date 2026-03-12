Is Jasprit Burmah taking a break from T20 cricket?

Decision may be taken to manage the Indian pacer’s workload
Dubai: After helping India successfully defend the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to focus more on One-Day Internationals and Tests rather than T20 Internationals in the coming months.
According to sources, the move is part of India’s preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. As a result, Bumrah may feature less frequently in bilateral T20I series so that his workload can be carefully managed.
“Bumrah’s fitness is always crucial to India’s global campaigns, so the team management will need to prioritise formats carefully. Test cricket is obviously something he will continue to play, but during the 50-over World Cup cycle he is expected to focus more on ODIs,” a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.
Notably, Bumrah has not played an ODI since November 19, 2023, when India faced Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
There are also reports that India’s team management is considering giving Bumrah an extended break from T20 Internationals — potentially for the next 18 months. Until around October—November 2027, T20Is could become a relatively lower priority format for the team. During this period, Suryakumar Yadav could be handed the captaincy for India at the Asian Games 2026, which will be held in Japan.
In recent years, India have taken a cautious approach to managing Bumrah’s workload, ensuring he remains fit for major tournaments and crucial Test matches. A similar strategy is expected as the team builds towards the next ODI World Cup cycle.
Looking ahead, the next major ICC event is the ODI Cricket World Cup 2027. The same year will also feature the final of the World Test Championship Final. With two major tournaments scheduled in the longer formats, the plan is to keep Bumrah primarily focused on ODIs and Tests.
After that, 2028 is set to be another busy year for international cricket, with major events including the Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, the 2028 Summer Olympics, and the ICC Champions Trophy.
Because of this packed international calendar, the BCCI selection committee, the Centre of Excellence, and the team management are expected to finalise Bumrah’s long-term workload management plan after the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Meanwhile, in the IPL, Bumrah will once again lead the pace attack for the Mumbai Indians.