Will Jaspirt Bumrah be rested for Windies Tests?

India will kick off their Test campaign against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on October 2

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Dubai: Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be rested for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2.

“It’s unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He’s expected to feature in the West Indies Tests. We have some important games ahead, and it’s beneficial for him to keep playing and gain more match time,” ten Doeschate said ahead of India’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

India will kick off their Test campaign against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2. The second and final Test is scheduled for October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Reflecting on India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup so far, ten Doeschate acknowledged the team’s success but emphasised the need for continuous improvement despite consecutive wins over Pakistan.

“We were a bit scrappy against Pakistan and not as clinical as we would have liked. The past week has been challenging, but the way the team performed in both matches was outstanding. Conditions in Abu Dhabi weren’t ideal — travel and recovery took longer than expected. Shubman also didn’t get the preparation time he needed and was eager for more practice,” he explained.

Ten Doeschate also spoke about India’s approach to player rotation and squad depth. “We tried to give everyone an opportunity in the match against Oman. In bilateral series, there’s more room to test the bench strength, but in a tournament like the Asia Cup, that becomes much harder,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
