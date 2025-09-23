Will Jaspirt Bumrah be rested for Windies Tests?

India will kick off their Test campaign against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on October 2
Dubai: Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be rested for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2.
“It’s unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He’s expected to feature in the West Indies Tests. We have some important games ahead, and it’s beneficial for him to keep playing and gain more match time,” ten Doeschate said ahead of India’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.
Reflecting on India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup so far, ten Doeschate acknowledged the team’s success but emphasised the need for continuous improvement despite consecutive wins over Pakistan.
“We were a bit scrappy against Pakistan and not as clinical as we would have liked. The past week has been challenging, but the way the team performed in both matches was outstanding. Conditions in Abu Dhabi weren’t ideal — travel and recovery took longer than expected. Shubman also didn’t get the preparation time he needed and was eager for more practice,” he explained.
Ten Doeschate also spoke about India’s approach to player rotation and squad depth. “We tried to give everyone an opportunity in the match against Oman. In bilateral series, there’s more room to test the bench strength, but in a tournament like the Asia Cup, that becomes much harder,” he added.
