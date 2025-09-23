Will Jaspirt Bumrah be rested for Windies Tests?

Ten Doeschate also spoke about India’s approach to player rotation and squad depth. “We tried to give everyone an opportunity in the match against Oman. In bilateral series, there’s more room to test the bench strength, but in a tournament like the Asia Cup, that becomes much harder,” he added.

“We were a bit scrappy against Pakistan and not as clinical as we would have liked. The past week has been challenging, but the way the team performed in both matches was outstanding. Conditions in Abu Dhabi weren’t ideal — travel and recovery took longer than expected. Shubman also didn’t get the preparation time he needed and was eager for more practice,” he explained.

“It’s unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He’s expected to feature in the West Indies Tests. We have some important games ahead, and it’s beneficial for him to keep playing and gain more match time,” ten Doeschate said ahead of India’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

