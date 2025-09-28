GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

India vs Pakistan final: Bumrah’s cheeky send-off to Rauf goes viral

The video quickly spread online, drawing reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture
Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Haris Rauf with a pinpoint yorker in the 18th over of the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rauf, batting on six, failed to bring his bat down in time as the ball uprooted his off-stump, leaving Pakistan tottering at 141 for nine before being bundled out for 146 in Dubai.

Send-off gesture goes viral

Bumrah’s wicket celebration drew as much attention as the dismissal itself. With a wry smile, he mimicked a plane crashing — widely seen as a direct response to Rauf’s provocative fighter-jet gesture during the Super 4 clash a week earlier. The clip quickly went viral, flooding social media with reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.

Rauf’s gesture fuels controversy

During the Super 4 match, Rauf imitated a fighter jet going down, a move widely interpreted as referencing Pakistan’s disputed claim of shooting down Indian aircraft in 2019. The act, triggered by repeated “Kohli, Kohli” chants recalling Virat Kohli’s iconic sixes at the 2022 T20 World Cup, earned Rauf a 30% match fee fine from the ICC.

ICC slaps fines for provocative acts

Following a formal complaint from India, the ICC fined Rauf 30% of his match fee and issued a reprimand to Sahibzada Farhan for his provocative gunshot celebration with the bat. At the hearing, Rauf defended his “6-0” gesture, insisting it carried no hidden meaning and was not aimed at India. Farhan accepted the warning and, in the final, refrained from repeating the act — emerging as Pakistan’s only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting display.

Cold vibes and no handshake

Off the field, the final saw its own drama. At the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav shook hands warmly with former India coach Ravi Shastri but deliberately ignored ex-Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. The snub went viral, highlighting the frosty atmosphere as India and Pakistan contested an Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in pictures

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in pictures

2m read
Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf

ICC punishes Rauf, warns Farhan for India game antics

1m read
Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf

BCCI files complaint against Pakistan’s Farhan, Rauf

2m read
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot against India during their match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Sahibzada Farhan keen to face India in Asia Cup final

2m read