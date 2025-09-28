India vs Pakistan final: Bumrah’s cheeky send-off to Rauf goes viral

Following a formal complaint from India, the ICC fined Rauf 30% of his match fee and issued a reprimand to Sahibzada Farhan for his provocative gunshot celebration with the bat. At the hearing, Rauf defended his “6-0” gesture, insisting it carried no hidden meaning and was not aimed at India. Farhan accepted the warning and, in the final, refrained from repeating the act — emerging as Pakistan’s only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting display.