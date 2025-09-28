India vs Pakistan final: Bumrah’s cheeky send-off to Rauf goes viral

The video quickly spread online, drawing reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Haris Rauf with a pinpoint yorker in the 18th over of the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
Rauf, batting on six, failed to bring his bat down in time as the ball uprooted his off-stump, leaving Pakistan tottering at 141 for nine before being bundled out for 146 in Dubai.
Bumrah’s wicket celebration drew as much attention as the dismissal itself. With a wry smile, he mimicked a plane crashing — widely seen as a direct response to Rauf’s provocative fighter-jet gesture during the Super 4 clash a week earlier. The clip quickly went viral, flooding social media with reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.
During the Super 4 match, Rauf imitated a fighter jet going down, a move widely interpreted as referencing Pakistan’s disputed claim of shooting down Indian aircraft in 2019. The act, triggered by repeated “Kohli, Kohli” chants recalling Virat Kohli’s iconic sixes at the 2022 T20 World Cup, earned Rauf a 30% match fee fine from the ICC.
Following a formal complaint from India, the ICC fined Rauf 30% of his match fee and issued a reprimand to Sahibzada Farhan for his provocative gunshot celebration with the bat. At the hearing, Rauf defended his “6-0” gesture, insisting it carried no hidden meaning and was not aimed at India. Farhan accepted the warning and, in the final, refrained from repeating the act — emerging as Pakistan’s only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting display.
Off the field, the final saw its own drama. At the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav shook hands warmly with former India coach Ravi Shastri but deliberately ignored ex-Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. The snub went viral, highlighting the frosty atmosphere as India and Pakistan contested an Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history.
