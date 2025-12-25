Sports in 2025: Off-field controversies that defined the year

While 2025 had great sporting performances, the year was equally marked by controversies
Dubai: While 2025 produced memorable sporting performances, the year was equally marked by controversies that unfolded away from the field. From geopolitical tensions influencing cricket to tragic lapses in crowd management and governance crises across sports, these incidents highlighted how sport continues to intersect with politics, ethics and public accountability.
The 2025 Asia Cup witnessed a rare diplomatic flashpoint when the traditional handshake between India and Pakistan was skipped during their Group A match on September 14. The Indian team did not participate in handshakes at the toss or after the match, leading to confusion and criticism.
Reports indicated match referee Andy Pycroft had advised Pakistan’s captain not to initiate a handshake at the toss, but the post-match protocol was not communicated to the Pakistani players. As a result, Pakistan’s team waited on the field while Indian players exited directly.
The Pakistan Cricket Board filed a formal protest, describing the incident as contrary to the “spirit of cricket.” After winning the Asia Cup, India refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Khan, the ACC president.
Former players and commentators questioned whether political tensions should override established sporting traditions. The episode renewed debate on the role of geopolitics in international sport.
The handshake row then spilled over to the Women’s World Cup, Asia Cup Rising Stars and U-19 Asia Cup matches.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s planned wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal was called off in late 2025, months after it was postponed due to her father’s hospitalisation. The development followed India’s Women’s World Cup triumph earlier in the year.
The personal matter drew significant public attention, with social media speculation prompting an official statement confirming the cancellation. Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues remained with Mandhana during this period, skipping the Women’s Big Bash League to offer support.
Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated visit to India began in Kolkata but was disrupted by fan unrest after spectators expressed frustration over the limited duration of his appearance. Objects were thrown onto the field and security personnel intervened to restore order. Authorities issued public apologies and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The fallout included the resignation of the state’s sports minister, underlining the consequences of inadequate event planning and crowd control at high-profile sporting appearances.
In July 2025, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced the postponement of the 2025—26 Indian Super League season due to unresolved negotiations with the All India Football Federation over the Master Rights Agreement.
The uncertainty forced several clubs to suspend first-team operations and raised concerns about the league’s future. Despite intervention by the Supreme Court of India urging a resolution, the absence of new commercial bids by the end of the year left the start of the season uncertain.
Celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title turned tragic on 4 June 2025, when a crowd crush outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.
Investigations cited poor crowd management, misinformation about free entry, and inadequate planning for an unpermitted event. FIRs were filed against the franchise, event organisers and stadium authorities. The state government suspended senior police officials and ordered multiple inquiries, reigniting calls for stricter safety protocols at sporting events.
World No 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner was banned for three months by the World Anti-Doping Agency from February to May 2025 after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in samples from the previous year.
The decision drew criticism from players and analysts, with questions raised over the consistency and transparency of anti-doping enforcement. The case sparked renewed debate over governance standards in elite tennis.
