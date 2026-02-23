T20 World Cup: What went wrong for India against South Africa

Chopra also pointed out the contradiction in India’s reasoning. They kept Axar out against South Africa citing a left-hander matchup concern — yet South Africa had no hesitation playing their key left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj against an Indian lineup containing six left-handed batters. “South Africa backed their best bowler regardless. India benched their vice-captain over a supposed matchup issue. That decision needs some serious explaining,” Chopra said.

The main talking point in the Indian team has been the playing XI. Axar Patel has not featured in the team despite being the vice-captain. Washington Sundar was introduced against the Netherlands and then dropped again for the South Africa game — a decision that baffled many.

India’s batting woes are not new. The top order has been under scrutiny from the very first match of the tournament. Abhishek Sharma notched three ducks in the group stage, while Tilak Varma — returning from injury — has looked well below his best. Only Ishan Kishan has shown consistent form, placing himself among the tournament’s leading run-scorers.

“But India did not take notes from South Africa’s innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket. You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust. The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets,” he added.

Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar said, “When you look at how Dewald Brevis and David Miller repaired the South African innings, they played shots more in the V. When the bouncers were bowled, they countered them intelligently because they realised that the ball was not coming onto the bat quickly. Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters,” Gavaskar said on JioStar.

