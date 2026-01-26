First Gill, then Samson: Is India’s second opening slot in T20s jinxed?

One can sympathise with Samson, given how Gill found it near-impossible to match Abhishek, or even play second-fiddle at a decent scoring rate. Samson has been trying the slam-bang tactic for good measure, but it has failed to come off in the three matches so far and with wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan on a roll, smashing 112 runs in his three matches and with Tilak Verma ready to come back into the side following his injury lay-off, the selectors are now faced with another headache, nothwithstanding the fact that India have been virtually unbeatable in this format of late.