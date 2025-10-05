GOLD/FOREX
Srikkanth questions Sanju Samson’s omission from Australia ODIs

Dhruv Jurel has been chose as the backup wicketkeeper for KL Rahul

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Sanju Samson scored a century in his last ODI outing against South Africa in 2023.
AFP

Dubai: Former national selector Kris Srikkanth has criticised the current selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, for choosing Dhruv Jurel over Sanju Samson as the backup wicketkeeper for India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Srikkanth raised concerns about the fairness and consistency of the selection process, especially given Samson’s recent form. The Kerala batter scored a century in his last ODI outing against South Africa in 2023.

“Again, very unfair. Sanju should have been there, considering he scored a century in his last ODI,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. “Every day, the reason for change keeps shifting. One day you make him bat at 5, another day he opens. Sometimes at 7 or 8. How did Dhruv Jurel suddenly come in? Sanju may or may not make the XI, but he deserves the first right of refusal.”

The controversy followed the announcement of India’s squad for the series beginning October 19 in Perth. Jurel, who recently hit a century in the first Test against the West Indies, has been named as KL Rahul’s backup behind the stumps.

Agarkar explained that Samson was overlooked because he is primarily a top-order batter. However, that justification has drawn criticism, as Samson has largely featured in the middle order in ODIs. In 16 ODIs, he has scored 347 runs in 11 innings between positions 4 and 6, averaging 57.83 with three fifties.

“By making such selections constantly, they’re confusing the players themselves,” Srikkanth added. “We don’t even know who’s in or out on a given day. Suddenly Yashasvi Jaiswal is there, then he’s not. This chopping and changing will dent players’ confidence.”

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
