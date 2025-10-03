Hosts dominate second day in Ahmedabad, Windies bowlers struggle for breakthroughs
India tightened their grip on the opening Test against the West Indies as centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja powered the hosts to 448/5 at stumps on Day Two at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. With a commanding lead of 286 runs, India head into Day Three firmly on top.
Rahul, resuming on his overnight score, looked assured from the outset. He brought up his 11th Test hundred in the morning session, acknowledging the applause of the sparse Ahmedabad crowd with a kiss to the India flag on his helmet. His fluent knock set the platform before he was dismissed shortly after lunch, caught at short extra-cover off Jomel Warrican.
The day, however, belonged to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who grabbed his opportunity with both hands in only his sixth Test. Stepping up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, Jurel struck 15 boundaries and three sixes en route to a superb 125. He shared a defining 206-run partnership with Jadeja for the fifth wicket, steering India clear of any trouble.
Reflecting on his milestone, Jurel said: “It’s a huge privilege, even if you’re not playing every game. Being with the squad itself is special. I always work hard because I know one day I’ll get an opportunity, and I need to be 100 percent ready.”
Jurel eventually fell edging Khary Pierre to the keeper, becoming the debutant spinner’s maiden Test wicket.
At the other end, Jadeja looked in complete control. Mixing patience with aggression, the all-rounder registered his sixth Test century and his second in three matches, finishing unbeaten on 104. He struck six fours and five towering sixes, including a straight hit off Warrican, to underline his rich form. Jadeja will resume on Day Three with Washington Sundar, who is not out on nine.
The visitors, already weakened by the absence of key pacers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, found breakthroughs hard to come by. Despite taking the second new ball, their bowlers failed to unsettle India’s middle order. Bowling coach Ravi Rampaul admitted the attack had little success: “It was a tough day on a nice wicket to bat. We tried different tactical strategies, but nothing much more could have been done.”
With India scoring 122 runs in the final session, the West Indies were left chasing leather for long periods, exposing their limited bowling depth.
India’s dominance has left the West Indies with an uphill task to stay alive in the contest. With a deep batting order still to come, including seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, the hosts will look to extend their lead further before unleashing their strong bowling attack.
West Indies 162 trail India 448/5 in 128 overs (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2-90, Jayden Seales 1-53) by 286 runs.
— With inputs from agencies
