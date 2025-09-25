Is it end of the road for Karun Nair after West Indies Test series snub?

Indian batter scored just 205 runs across England series, managing only one half-century
Dubai: It appears that Karun Nair’s second stint in the Indian Test side may have come to an abrupt halt.
After weeks of speculation surrounding his place in the team, chief selector Ajit Agarkar finally put the rumours to rest with the announcement of the Indian squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.
Nair, who had made a highly anticipated return to the national team earlier this year after more than eight years in the wilderness, featured in four of the five Tests against England.
However, his comeback failed to live up to expectations. He scored just 205 runs across the series, managing only one half-century and ending with a modest average of 25.62.
Despite being tested in multiple batting positions — from No 3 to No 6 — Nair struggled to find fluency or consistency.
Speaking at the squad announcement, Agarkar was candid about the decision to drop the 33-year-old. “We expected more from Karun Nair. It can’t just come down to one innings,” he said. “Padikkal offers more in terms of current form and long-term potential. We’d love to give every player 15-20 games, but that’s just not realistic under the present circumstances.”
The selectors’ choice signals a broader shift in strategy — one that prioritises long-term planning and current form over experience and past glory. Agarkar emphasised the need to act swiftly at the international level, where opportunities are limited and competition is intense. “Unfortunately, things don’t work that way. You can’t wait forever. Padikkal has already been around the Test setup. He was part of the squad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and played in the Dharamshala Test against England. He’s been consistent for India A and recently scored a hundred in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. That kind of form is hard to ignore.”
Devdutt Padikkal, the 25-year-old left-hander, is widely regarded as one of India’s most promising red-ball talents. Known for his elegance and temperament, Padikkal’s recent exploits for India A — including a composed century under pressure — have strengthened his case for a spot in the senior Test XI. His inclusion is seen as a step towards injecting new energy and stability into India’s middle order, which has lacked solidity in recent outings.
Nair’s case is particularly poignant. A triple centurion in just his third Test back in 2016, he once seemed destined for greatness. But inconsistency, injuries, and a lack of opportunities stalled his rise. His recent recall was seen by many as a last shot at redemption. Unfortunately, he couldn’t seize it. Although Agarkar refrained from declaring Nair’s Test career over, the writing appears to be on the wall.
