GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Karun Nair’s cryptic post stirs another controversy as India collapse

Nair’s post even drew the notice of former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Karun Nair’s cryptic post stirs another controversy as India collapse

Dubai: As India’s batting crumbled to 201 in response to South Africa’s 489 on Day 3, a world away, batter Karun Nair posted a cryptic message that quickly sent social media into a frenzy.

India’s recurring batting failures have intensified debate over the exclusion of consistent domestic performers like Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran — all known for their proficiency against spin. Under Gautam Gambhir, India now risk suffering yet another Test-series whitewash.

Nair’s post even drew the notice of Ravichandran Ashwin. Interpreted by many as an expression of frustration over his omission from India’s squads for the West Indies and South Africa series, the message read: “Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.”

With India’s middle order faltering, fans have increasingly questioned whether an experienced option like Nair should have been preferred over newer faces such as Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel.

Although Nair briefly returned to the Test setup during the England tour, a disappointing Anderson—Tendulkar Trophy meant he was dropped again. Since then, he has been grinding in domestic cricket, pursuing another chance at the international level.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar previously addressed Nair’s omission from the West Indies series, saying selectors expected more from him upon his Test return.

“Frankly, we expected a little bit more from Karun. He played four Tests, and you spoke about one innings … We feel Padikkal offers a little bit more at this point. Wish we could give everyone 15—20 Tests,” Agarkar stated.

India’s No. 3 position remains unsettled. Sudharsan, despite scoring 87 against the West Indies, was benched for the South Africa Test. Washington Sundar stepped in at No. 3 and top-scored in the Eden Gardens Test, only to be pushed back to No. 8 when Sudharsan returned.

Meanwhile, Nair has been in stellar form in the 2025—26 Ranji Trophy, amassing 602 runs in seven innings for Karnataka at an average above 100, including two centuries and two fifties — placing him fourth among the tournament’s top run-getters.

His continued exclusion has puzzled many, particularly as India’s batting woes deepen. Notably, the last time India won a Test after conceding over 400 runs in the first innings was in 2016 — when Nair struck his iconic unbeaten triple-century against England in Chennai.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's KL Rahul

KL Rahul likely to lead India in South Africa ODIs

1m read
India skipper Shubman Gill

India’s Shubman Gill to miss 2nd Test vs South Africa

2m read
Indian team cuddle up after a training session in Kolkata.

India bank on formidable home Test record vs S. Africa

3m read
India's Karun Nair walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on day three of the fifth Test cricket match against England at The Oval in London on August 2, 2025.

Is it end of the road for Karun Nair after snub?

2m read