Karun Nair: There's nothing much I can do to change anything

Karnataka batter dropped from the West Indies Test series
Dubai: When India's squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies was announced on Thursday, one of the most notable omissions was that of Karun Nair. The Karnataka batter, however, expressed his disappointment with quiet resignation. "I have no words," Karun told the Times of India. "There's not much I can say or do to change anything. I just have to keep going—at least from my point of view. In my head, I’m very clear. I gave it my best, they made their decision, and I have to respect that. Now, I’ll focus on the Ranji Trophy."
Karun admitted he was expecting a call-up. “Yes, I did expect the selection. I don’t know what to say. No words. I really don’t have much to comment—it’s difficult to respond,” he added.
The England series had been a second chance for the 33-year-old, who was added to the squad after what he described as a call from "Dear Cricket." It was a return nearly 3,000 days in the making, but it didn’t unfold as hoped.
In four Tests against England, Karun managed 205 runs at an average of 25.62, without a half-century in the first three matches. He was dropped for the fourth Test but recalled for the final one at The Oval, where he scored a gritty 57 off 109 balls. His knock proved crucial—India posted 224 in the first innings, the highest total of the match, and went on to win a thriller by just six runs.
"You’d have to ask the selectors what they’re thinking," Karun said. "In the last Test, I did score a fifty when no one else managed to contribute much in the first innings. I thought I helped the team, especially in the match we won. But I guess those things don’t matter."
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Karun’s exclusion during the squad announcement, making the panel’s stance clear.
“We expected more from Karun Nair in England,” Agarkar said. “It can’t be about just one innings. To be honest, we were hoping for a bit more from him on that tour.”
