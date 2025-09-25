BCCI announces India squad for West Indies Tests

Devdutt Padikkal has earned a recall, having last played in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November 2024. The left-hander has been in good form, scoring a century earlier this month in the first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test home series against the West Indies, beginning on October 2. Shubman Gill will lead the side and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain.

Karun Nair, who returned to the Test side after eight years for the England series, has been left out following a modest run with the bat. Shreyas Iyer was not considered after requesting a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He recently led India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A before handing over captaincy to Jurel.

Dhruv Jurel, who stepped in for the injured Rishabh Pant during the final Test against England in August, has been retained as wicketkeeper. N Jagadeesan has been included as the backup. Pant, who served as vice-captain in the England series, continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in the fourth Test.

The opening Test will be played in Ahmedabad, followed by the second match in Delhi from October 10.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who suffered a head injury while fielding in the second unofficial Test against Australia A on Wednesday, has still been named in the squad.

