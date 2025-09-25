BCCI announces India squad for West Indies Tests

Devdutt Padikkal recalled, Dhruv Jurel set to keep wickets as India announce squad
Devdutt Padikkal has earned a recall, having last played in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November 2024. The left-hander has been in good form, scoring a century earlier this month in the first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow.
Dhruv Jurel, who stepped in for the injured Rishabh Pant during the final Test against England in August, has been retained as wicketkeeper. N Jagadeesan has been included as the backup. Pant, who served as vice-captain in the England series, continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in the fourth Test.
Karun Nair, who returned to the Test side after eight years for the England series, has been left out following a modest run with the bat. Shreyas Iyer was not considered after requesting a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He recently led India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A before handing over captaincy to Jurel.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who suffered a head injury while fielding in the second unofficial Test against Australia A on Wednesday, has still been named in the squad.
The opening Test will be played in Ahmedabad, followed by the second match in Delhi from October 10.
Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan
