It has been reported that Iyer cited 'personal reasons' for leaving the team
Dubai: India A were dealt an early surprise on the opening day of their second four-day match against Australia A in Lucknow, as skipper Shreyas Iyer pulled out of the game at the last minute.
With Iyer unavailable, the management handed the captaincy to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Neither Iyer nor the team management disclosed the exact reason for his sudden withdrawal, though it has been reported to be due to “personal” reasons.
A source confirmed to the Times of India that Iyer had returned to Mumbai midway through the series. “Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has informed the selectors that he won’t be available for the second four-day game against Australia A. However, he remains in contention for a middle-order spot when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the upcoming West Indies series,” the source said.
Iyer had captained India A in the first match of the series, where he managed scores of just 8 and 13. That game ended in a draw, with standout performances from Jurel (140) and Devdutt Padikkal (150).
The 30-year-old was not picked for India’s tour of England earlier this year and was also overlooked for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite leading Punjab Kings to the IPL final and amassing over 600 runs in the season — a call that drew sharp criticism from fans and former cricketers. Still, Iyer remains a vital figure in India’s ODI setup, having played a crucial role in the team’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, where he scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60.
India’s next red-ball challenge is the two-Test home series against the West Indies, beginning October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to meet virtually later this week — on Wednesday or Thursday, during the ongoing India A–Australia A clash — to finalise the 15-member squad for the Tests.
