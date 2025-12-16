UAE ready to surprise Pakistan in key U19 Asia Cup clash

UAE captain Yayin Kiran Rai expressed confidence ahead of the clash. “We have prepared well for this match and the team is feeling confident,” he said. “Pakistan are a strong side, but we’re focusing on our own game. If we bowl well, field with energy and take our chances, we believe we can compete and surprise them.”

Head coach Naveed Ahmed underlined the significance of the Pakistan clash. “The players are ready and understand the importance of this match,” he said. “Our focus is on doing the basics right — discipline, smart decisions and staying calm under pressure. If we stick to our plans and play as a team, we can put Pakistan under pressure.

In reply, Malaysia’s chase never truly gathered momentum. Their highest partnership was 54 for the sixth wicket, but it came too late to alter the course of the match. Top-scorer Muhammad Aalif made 54 before being dismissed, after which Malaysia managed only nine runs in the next 6.1 overs. They eventually finished on 220 for 9, with Muhammad Bazil Asim picking up three wickets for UAE.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.