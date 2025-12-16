UAE ready to surprise Pakistan in key U19 Asia Cup clash

A win will ensure the hosts an entry to U19 Asia Cup semi-finals
Dubai: The UAE face Pakistan in a must-win encounter today at the ICC Academy in Dubai, with a place in the semi-finals of the Under-19 Asia Cup at stake.
The hosts currently sit third in Group A, behind table-toppers India and Pakistan, and know that an upset victory in their final group match would guarantee them a spot in the last four.
UAE captain Yayin Kiran Rai expressed confidence ahead of the clash. “We have prepared well for this match and the team is feeling confident,” he said. “Pakistan are a strong side, but we’re focusing on our own game. If we bowl well, field with energy and take our chances, we believe we can compete and surprise them.”
India remain unbeaten in the tournament with two wins from two matches, while Pakistan have two points after registering one win and one loss.
UAE’s campaign began on a disappointing note with a heavy 234-run defeat to India, but they bounced back emphatically on Sunday with a convincing 78-run win over Malaysia.
Ayaan Misbah starred with a magnificent 163 as UAE posted 298 in a 47-over contest, shortened due to a wet outfield. Misbah’s innings was supported by Muhammad Rayan, who scored 48, as the pair added 98 for the second wicket. Earlier, Misbah had shared an 87-run opening stand with skipper Yayin Rai, who contributed 44.
The 163 came off 153 balls and included nine fours and seven sixes. Misbah began cautiously, scoring 43 from his first 77 deliveries, before dramatically shifting gears. He plundered 120 runs from his next 76 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes to seize control of the innings.
UAE, however, lost momentum towards the close, losing four wickets for just 15 runs in the final 31 balls, with Muhammad Akram claiming two of his three wickets in that phase.
In reply, Malaysia’s chase never truly gathered momentum. Their highest partnership was 54 for the sixth wicket, but it came too late to alter the course of the match. Top-scorer Muhammad Aalif made 54 before being dismissed, after which Malaysia managed only nine runs in the next 6.1 overs. They eventually finished on 220 for 9, with Muhammad Bazil Asim picking up three wickets for UAE.
Head coach Naveed Ahmed underlined the significance of the Pakistan clash. “The players are ready and understand the importance of this match,” he said. “Our focus is on doing the basics right — discipline, smart decisions and staying calm under pressure. If we stick to our plans and play as a team, we can put Pakistan under pressure.
“We believe we can come out victorious and qualify for the semi-finals,” he added.
