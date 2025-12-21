Sameer Minhas scores record 172 to register Pakistan's highest Youth ODI score

His innings help Pakistan reach a brilliant 347 for 8 in Asia Cup U19 final
Dubai: Pakistan Under-19 batter Sameer Minhas created history on Sunday in Dubai by recording the highest individual score by a Pakistani in Youth One-Day Internationals.
Minhas produced a sensational knock of 172 off just 113 balls, smashing 17 fours and nine sixes during the ACC Asia Cup Under-19 final against India at the ICC Academy. His innings surpassed the previous Pakistani record of 159 set by Shahzaib Khan against India earlier in 2024.
The right-hander scored at an impressive strike rate of 152.21 and continued his remarkable form in the tournament, having already blasted 177 against Malaysia earlier in the week. His 172 now stands as the eighth-highest individual score in Youth ODI history, with South Africa’s J van Schalkwyk leading the list after scoring 215 earlier this year.
After India won the toss and chose to field, Pakistan lost wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor early for 18 off 14 balls at 131. Minhas then anchored the innings with a 92-run partnership with Usman Khan (35 off 45, including three fours and a six), followed by a 137-run stand with Ahmed Hussain (56 off 72, with three fours and a six).
However, Pakistan U19 struggled to maintain momentum after those partnerships, losing wickets at regular intervals. Minhas was dismissed as the fourth wicket at 302 in 42.5 overs. Pakistan eventually finished on 347/8 in their 50 overs, with Niqab Shafiq (12*) and Mohammad Sayyam (13*) unbeaten at the crease.
For India, Deepesh Devendran led the bowling attack with figures of 3/83, while Khilan Patel (2/44) and Henil Patel (2/62) also chipped in. India now require 348 runs to clinch the title.
