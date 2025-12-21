Sameer Minhas scores record 172 to register Pakistan's highest Youth ODI score

After India won the toss and chose to field, Pakistan lost wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor early for 18 off 14 balls at 131. Minhas then anchored the innings with a 92-run partnership with Usman Khan (35 off 45, including three fours and a six), followed by a 137-run stand with Ahmed Hussain (56 off 72, with three fours and a six).