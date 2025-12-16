Pakistan beat UAE to qualify for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Abhigyan Kundu scores blistering 209 off 125 balls as India demolish Malaysia by 315 runs
Dubai: Pakistan booked their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding 70-run victory over the UAE in a must-win encounter at the ICC Academy on Tuesday.
Set a target of 242, the UAE showed early promise but eventually crumbled to 171 all out in 37.5 overs. In-form Ayaan Misbah anchored the chase with a fluent 77 off 74 balls, including 12 fours, before a run-out in the 24th over triggered a collapse. Prithvi Madhu (27) and Muhammad Rayan (12) briefly resisted, but their dismissals in successive overs allowed Pakistan to seize control and swiftly clean up the tail.
Abdul Subhan led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 4 for 31 in 7.5 overs, while Mohammad Sayyam, Momim Qamar and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with a wicket each.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his side posted 241 for 9 in 50 overs. Openers Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan (21) provided a steady start with a 40-run stand before Naseem Khan struck twice in quick succession, removing Usman and Ali Hassan Baloch (2).
Ahmed then steadied the innings from number four, stitching together vital partnerships with Sameer Minhas (44), Farhan Yousaf (20), Huzaifa Ahsan (23) and a crucial 52-run sixth-wicket stand with Hamza Zahoor. Ahmed top-scored with a resilient 65 off 91 balls, hitting four boundaries, before falling in the 47th over. Zahoor added valuable runs at the death, scoring 42 off 51 balls with four fours.
For the UAE, Yug Sharma was the standout bowler with 3 for 52, while Naseem Khan claimed two wickets. Muhammad Bazil Asim, Uddish Suri and Zainullah Rehmani took one each.
In the day’s other fixture, India demolished Malaysia by a massive 315 runs, with Abhigyan Kundu stealing the show through a blistering 209 off 125 balls, featuring 17 fours and nine sixes.
The semi-final line-ups will be finalized following Wednesday’s group-stage clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox