No-handshake policy continues in India-Pakistan U19 Asia Cup clash

The latest meeting marked the sixth time India and Pakistan have faced each other in ICC or ACC tournaments since September. Despite reports that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow customary handshakes and keep politics out of junior cricket, the Indian board is understood to have maintained its stance.

The no-handshake trend began during the Senior Men’s Asia Cup in September, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military tensions between the two countries. India went on to defeat Pakistan in all three of their meetings in that tournament, including the final on September 28.

According to sources, the BCCI instructed India’s team management to continue the policy. A senior official, speaking to PTI, said the players themselves were not directly briefed, but clear directions were given to team manager Anand Datar. The official added that while the ICC preferred to avoid political overtones in youth tournaments, advance intimation to the match referee would be required if handshakes were skipped, making the situation a matter of optics and public sentiment.

