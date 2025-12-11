Confident UAE face off mighty India in U19 Asia Cup today

Speaking about the presence of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as a mentor, Yousaf said, “We’ve had camps and leadership sessions with him. He’s very friendly and comfortable with all of us. He’s a Champions Trophy and U19 World Cup winner, and he has shared many stories. The boys feel motivated, and I’m learning a lot from him.”

Speaking about the tournament, Mhatre added, “I’m enjoying this a lot. Leading India’s U19 team is a great experience because it’s a very talented group. I’ve been captaining for a while now, and the series before this went well. Our goal remains the same — we want to play good cricket and try to win the tournament.” Rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also part of the Indian squad.

Indian captain Ayush Mhatre, who has previously played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, shared some advice he received from the former Indian skipper. “He’s very calm on the field. He told me to stay calm, not to make decisions in an aggressive mindset. Just let the aggressiveness go for five minutes and everything will feel easier. Be calm on the ground.”

Afghanistan captain Mahboob Taskin Khan said, “First of all, I would like to thank the ICC for hosting the Asia Cup. We have been preparing for almost a year and a half, with camps across different provinces. We had two good series against Bangladesh and India, and our preparation has been strong. We will do our best to achieve a good result.”

