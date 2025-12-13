Will handshake row take centrestage again in U19 India-Pakistan clash?

The India U19 side is set to face Pakistan U19 on December 14
Dubai: As another India—Pakistan showdown approaches, attention inevitably turns to the recurring “handshake row” that has overshadowed recent meetings between the two cricketing nations.
The India U19 side is set to face Pakistan U19 on Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai. With the fixture drawing near, the question resurfaces: will the Indian team move past the controversy this time?
Over the past year, the Indian men’s team has declined to shake hands with Pakistan players in all three of their Asia Cup encounters last September. The same stance was followed in the Women’s ODI World Cup as well as the Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament in their respective matches against Pakistan.
“The boys haven’t been told anything. But the BCCI has given clear instructions to team manager Anand Datar. If the Indian boys decide not to shake hands with the Pakistan team, the match referee must be informed in advance,” a BCCI official told PTI.
“We know for a fact that the ICC doesn’t want politics taking centre stage in junior cricket. So it becomes an issue of poor optics and public sentiment.”
Away from the controversy, India’s cricketing strength remains unquestioned. In Group A — featuring Pakistan, UAE, and Malaysia—India enter as overwhelming favourites.
