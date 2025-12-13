GOLD/FOREX
Will handshake row take centrestage again in U19 India-Pakistan clash?

The India U19 side is set to face Pakistan U19 on December 14

Jai Rai
Captains during the pre-tournament press conference.
Dubai: As another India—Pakistan showdown approaches, attention inevitably turns to the recurring “handshake row” that has overshadowed recent meetings between the two cricketing nations.

The India U19 side is set to face Pakistan U19 on Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai. With the fixture drawing near, the question resurfaces: will the Indian team move past the controversy this time?

Over the past year, the Indian men’s team has declined to shake hands with Pakistan players in all three of their Asia Cup encounters last September. The same stance was followed in the Women’s ODI World Cup as well as the Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament in their respective matches against Pakistan.

“The boys haven’t been told anything. But the BCCI has given clear instructions to team manager Anand Datar. If the Indian boys decide not to shake hands with the Pakistan team, the match referee must be informed in advance,” a BCCI official told PTI.

“We know for a fact that the ICC doesn’t want politics taking centre stage in junior cricket. So it becomes an issue of poor optics and public sentiment.”

Away from the controversy, India’s cricketing strength remains unquestioned. In Group A — featuring Pakistan, UAE, and Malaysia—India enter as overwhelming favourites.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
