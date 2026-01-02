GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin warns ODI cricket could decline after 2027 World Cup

Frequent World Cups and T20 dominance may hurt the 50-over format, he warns

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over the future of one-day international (ODI) cricket, warning that the 50-over format could face a slow decline after the 2027 World Cup.

With the rise of T20 leagues around the world and the enduring appeal of Test cricket, Ashwin believes ODIs are steadily losing their relevance. “I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it,” Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

Impact of star players

India’s second-highest wicket-taker across formats, with 765 wickets, Ashwin also highlighted the importance of modern icons like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in keeping the format alive.

“Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and people started watching. Sport is bigger than individuals, but sometimes star players are needed to make the game relevant,” he explained. He added that while the Vijay Hazare Trophy is a domestic tournament not widely followed, the presence of these players drew attention. “Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” Ashwin asked.

Concerns over ICC calendar

Ashwin also criticised the frequency of ICC events, saying that holding World Cups too often for revenue has reduced the excitement and significance of the tournaments. He suggested the cricket body could take cues from FIFA to preserve the value of major events.

A way forward for ODI cricket

The off-spinner offered a possible solution to reverse ODI cricket’s decline. “If you really want to make ODI cricket relevant, then focus on T20 leagues and hold the ODI World Cup once every four years. This way, when people turn up for the event, there will be real expectation and excitement,” he said.

Ashwin’s comments underline the challenges facing ODI cricket in a changing landscape. Without a clear strategy to maintain its appeal, the format could face a slow fade from international prominence once the current generation of stars steps away.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.

Kohli’s domestic return to Bengaluru hits a roadblock

2m read
Rohit Sharma addresses the Master's Union Convocation 2025, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday.

'I didn't want to play anymore': Rohit Sharma reflects

2m read
Captains during the pre-tournament press conference.

Will India-Pakistan clash see another handshake row?

1m read
Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi backs Kohli and Rohit, slams Gambhir

2m read