500 million and counting: T20 World Cup achieves record milestone

ICC chairman Jay Shah hails the achievement as a proud moment for world cricket
Dubai: The T20 World Cup 2026 has set new viewership benchmarks in India, drawing more than 500 million viewers — the highest ever for any edition of the tournament. With the semi-finals and final still to be played, numbers are expected to soar further.
ICC chairman Jay Shah hailed the achievement as a proud milestone for world cricket.
In a post on X, he said, “The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With knockout matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records.”
Digital engagement matched the broadcast boom, with concurrent viewership on JioHotstar soaring to 60.5 million at its peak — highlighting the tournament’s enormous online reach.
The competition now enters its high-stakes knockout stage. The first semi-final takes place at Eden Gardens, where New Zealand national cricket team, led by Mitchell Santner, face an unbeaten South Africa national cricket team under Aiden Markram. The Proteas, the only side yet to lose a match, will look to continue their dominant run and secure a second consecutive T20 World Cup final appearance.
In the second semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, India national cricket team meet England cricket team. India head into the clash after a commanding must-win Super 8 victory over West Indies, while Harry Brook’s England arrive on the back of a five-match winning streak.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.