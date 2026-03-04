500 million and counting: T20 World Cup achieves record milestone

The competition now enters its high-stakes knockout stage. The first semi-final takes place at Eden Gardens, where New Zealand national cricket team, led by Mitchell Santner, face an unbeaten South Africa national cricket team under Aiden Markram. The Proteas, the only side yet to lose a match, will look to continue their dominant run and secure a second consecutive T20 World Cup final appearance.

In a post on X, he said, “The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With knockout matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.