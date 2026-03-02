Why Sanju Samson can’t be kept away from Team India for long

That faith was rewarded in the high-stakes Super 8s clash against West Indies. With India needing a win to secure a semi-final berth, Samson delivered when it mattered most, smashing an unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls to guide his side into the last four in commanding fashion . His knock became the second-highest individual score by an Indian in T20 World Cups, behind only Suresh Raina’s 101 against South Africa in 2010.

Dubai: Sanju Samson has long been a crowd favourite. Every time the captain reads out the playing XI at the toss and his name echoes around the stadium, a deafening cheer follows. It’s more than just noise — it’s anticipation. Fans eagerly wait to see the elegant right-hander stride out to the middle in India colours, fully aware of the damage he can inflict once he finds his rhythm.

Reflecting on the moment, an emotional Samson said, “It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful. I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking: what if, what if ... can I make it? But I kept on believing, and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy,” he said.

Interestingly, Samson was not India’s first-choice opener in the lead-up to the tournament. Even after a late reshuffle at the top, he remained out of the starting combination for the first five matches. Drafted in as an unexpected Plan B during a sequence of must-win encounters, he responded emphatically, powering India to their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history in the second of those crucial games.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also weighed in, praising Samson’s resurgence as an opener in 2024, during which he scored three T20I centuries. “Sanju is a very good player and deserves consistent opportunities. No player can perform under constant pressure where two failures mean being dropped. It’s important to give him a longer run to maintain his form. After all, just over a year ago, he scored three centuries in T20Is. He has immense potential, and I hope he is given the time he deserves,” he said.

For years, Samson has drifted in and out of the national side, shuffled across batting positions without fully cementing his place. At times, he squandered promising starts and battled technical inconsistencies. But on that tense, fluctuating night — a contest that went down to the final over — there was no margin for error. The Eden became his canvas, and he painted a T20 masterpiece marked by classical elegance and relentless tempo. He began in top gear and never eased off.

“So that’s why I wanted to go big right from ball one. But this game was completely different. As soon as I tried to go a bit harder, we were losing wickets. So I wanted to build a partnership, focus on my process. I never felt that I would do something special like this — I was just focusing on my role, taking it one ball at a time, and I’m very grateful,” he added.

“I think that really helped me. With my experience, I have only played maybe 50-60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games. I’ve watched how the greatest players finish games and how they change their approach according to the situation. In the last game we were batting first, so it was all about setting a very high score,” he said.

He explained how his approach differed between games. In a previous match while batting first, he aimed to set a daunting total from ball one. Against West Indies, however, early wickets forced him to recalibrate. Instead of forcing the pace, he focused on building partnerships and trusting his process, taking it one delivery at a time. The result was a sublime, controlled innings crafted under immense pressure.

“I think that’s why I have been playing this format for a very long time. Playing IPL for around 10 to 12 years and being with the Indian team for the last 10 years ... I have not always been playing, but I was looking from the dugout, learning from greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It’s very important to observe, learn, and see what they were doing,” Samson added.

