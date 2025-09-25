Asia Cup: Sanju Samson compares himself to Kerala actor Mohanlal on different batting roles

At the Asia Cup, Samson has had limited opportunities. Across five matches, he’s batted just twice, with a half-century against Oman being his standout contribution. Before the tournament, Samson was regularly opening the innings. But with Shubman Gill returning to the squad and partnering with Abhishek Sharma at the top, the batting order has shifted — Suryakumar Yadav now bats at No 3, pushing Samson down to No 5.

“There’s our actor, Mohanlal, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Indian government. He has been acting for 20, 30, 40 years. I’ve been playing for India for 10 years now. So I can’t come in and say, ‘I can only do the hero role.’ I need to be the villain, the joker, play all sorts of roles,” Samson said with a smile. “You can’t just say, ‘I’ve scored runs opening the innings, so I should always bat in the top three.’ I feel like saying, ‘Let me try other roles too.’ No one can say I can’t be a good villain. Let’s see how it goes.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.