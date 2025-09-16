GOLD/FOREX
Sanju Samson's brother Saly to lead Kerala against Oman

Squad announced for the three-match T20 series to be held from September 22 to 25

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Brothers Sanju Samson (right) and Saly Samson
KCL/X

Dubai: While Sanju Samson is occupied with Asia Cup duties in the UAE, his brother Saly Samson will take charge of the Kerala team in an upcoming T20 practice series against Oman — a team currently also participating in the Asia Cup.

The Kerala squad has been announced for the three-match T20 series, which will be held in Oman from September 22 to 25, right after the conclusion of the tournament in the UAE. Ahead of their departure, the Kerala team will undergo a preparatory camp from September 16 to 19 at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha. The team is scheduled to fly out from Kochi International Airport on September 20.

Saly Samson, who recently captained the Kochi Blue Tigers to victory in KCL Season 2, will lead the side. Several standout performers from the KCL 2025 have also been included in the squad. Among them are Krishna Prasad, the tournament’s top scorer, and Akhil Scaria, the leading wicket-taker. Prasad and Scaria had excellent seasons with Trivandrum Royals and Calicut Globstars, respectively.

Sanju Samson, though now on national duty, also made a mark in the KCL, scoring 368 runs in seven matches. His campaign featured three half-centuries and a sensational 121-run knock against Kollam Sailors — a match-winning innings that helped the Kochi Blue Tigers chase down a massive target.

Kerala squad for Oman series: Saly Samson (captain), Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod, Ajnas M, Vinoop Manoharan, Akhil Scaria, Sijin P. Gireesh, Anfal PM, Krishna Devan, Jerin PS, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Muhammed Ashiq, Asif KM, Abdul Bazith, Arjun AK, Ajayghosh NS.

