Sanju Samson's brother Saly to lead Kerala against Oman

Saly Samson, who recently captained the Kochi Blue Tigers to victory in KCL Season 2, will lead the side. Several standout performers from the KCL 2025 have also been included in the squad. Among them are Krishna Prasad, the tournament’s top scorer, and Akhil Scaria, the leading wicket-taker. Prasad and Scaria had excellent seasons with Trivandrum Royals and Calicut Globstars, respectively.

The Kerala squad has been announced for the three-match T20 series, which will be held in Oman from September 22 to 25, right after the conclusion of the tournament in the UAE. Ahead of their departure, the Kerala team will undergo a preparatory camp from September 16 to 19 at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha. The team is scheduled to fly out from Kochi International Airport on September 20.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.