Disconnecting from social media helps stay focused for matches, Indian captain says

Suryakumar also dedicated the win to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India. “We stand in solidarity with all the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families. We also dedicate this victory to our brave armed forces who were part of Operation Sindoor. Their courage continues to inspire us, and we hope, through our performances, we can in some way inspire them in return.”

Celebrating his 35th birthday in style, Suryakumar finished the match by smashing a massive six off Sufiyan Muqeem, sealing the win for India. When asked whether the spinners’ performance was the perfect birthday gift, he smiled and said, “They bowled 12 overs collectively — I’d call it a return gift from them. They’ve been putting in the hard work, and it shows in both their preparation and performance. They're clear in their plans, which makes my job much easier as a captain. They’re comfortable with their fields, their ends — and seeing all three spinners perform well, supported brilliantly by Hardik and Bumrah, is great.”

He emphasised that such mental clarity is essential for peak performance. “Only when your mind is clear can you give your 100% on the ground. The crowd support adds a boost, of course. But our preparation is what really matters. Our coaches — batting, bowling — all sit together and plan for every situation: left-handers, right-handers, how to bowl in the powerplay, in the middle overs, everything. It all comes down to good planning.”

"From the day we arrived, the players and support staff agreed to cut down outside noise by 75-80%. That helps us execute our plans clearly on the field," Suryakumar said after the match. "Honestly, I have no idea what's happening outside — my team keeps me away from all that. And I’m sure the rest of the team does the same.”

Dubai: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that disconnecting from social media is one of several key strategies that help him and his team stay focused and prepared for matches. His comments came after India’s dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in a Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, keeping their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 intact.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.