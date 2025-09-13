GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: Sitanshu Kotak says Sanju Samson ready to bat anywhere for India

Shubman Gill’s return leaves Sanju’s spot uncertain, but coach shows faith

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: On the eve of the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on September 14, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, calling him adaptable enough to fit into any batting slot.

Samson’s role remains uncertain following Shubman Gill’s return to the squad. Gill opened alongside Abhishek Sharma in India’s tournament opener against the UAE, a spot Samson had filled earlier with Sharma. The change has raised questions about where Samson will bat in the next matches.

“Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number,” Kotak told the media. “It will depend on the team’s requirements. The captain and head coach will decide, and he is more than happy to bat anywhere.”

Focus on cricket, not pressure

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated meeting with Pakistan, Kotak stressed that the Indian players are keeping their focus strictly on the game.

“We are here to play. The players are focused on cricket and nothing else. India-Pakistan games are always competitive, and we are preparing with that in mind,” he said.

The India-Pakistan encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the Asia Cup, drawing global attention.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sanju Samson has smashed three centuries at the top, averaging 34.75 with a blistering strike rate of 182.89

Will Sanju Samson fit into India's XI in Asia Cup 2025?

2m read
11 sixes in 12 balls! Salman Nizar grabs limelight

11 sixes in 12 balls! Salman Nizar grabs limelight

1m read
Brothers Sanju Samson (right) and Saly Samson have one passion, and countless memories on & off the field.

Samson’s KCL fireworks boost India’s Asia Cup build-up

2m read
India's Sanju Samson scored 121 off just 51 balls, peppered with 14 fours and 7 sixes.

Sanju Samson sounds Asia Cup warning with 42-ball ton

2m read