Samson’s role remains uncertain following Shubman Gill’s return to the squad. Gill opened alongside Abhishek Sharma in India’s tournament opener against the UAE, a spot Samson had filled earlier with Sharma. The change has raised questions about where Samson will bat in the next matches.

Dubai: On the eve of the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on September 14, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, calling him adaptable enough to fit into any batting slot.

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated meeting with Pakistan, Kotak stressed that the Indian players are keeping their focus strictly on the game.

“Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number,” Kotak told the media. “It will depend on the team’s requirements. The captain and head coach will decide, and he is more than happy to bat anywhere.”

The India-Pakistan encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the Asia Cup, drawing global attention.

“We are here to play. The players are focused on cricket and nothing else. India-Pakistan games are always competitive, and we are preparing with that in mind,” he said.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.