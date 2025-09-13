Shubman Gill’s return leaves Sanju’s spot uncertain, but coach shows faith
Dubai: On the eve of the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on September 14, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, calling him adaptable enough to fit into any batting slot.
Samson’s role remains uncertain following Shubman Gill’s return to the squad. Gill opened alongside Abhishek Sharma in India’s tournament opener against the UAE, a spot Samson had filled earlier with Sharma. The change has raised questions about where Samson will bat in the next matches.
“Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number,” Kotak told the media. “It will depend on the team’s requirements. The captain and head coach will decide, and he is more than happy to bat anywhere.”
Looking ahead to the much-anticipated meeting with Pakistan, Kotak stressed that the Indian players are keeping their focus strictly on the game.
“We are here to play. The players are focused on cricket and nothing else. India-Pakistan games are always competitive, and we are preparing with that in mind,” he said.
The India-Pakistan encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the Asia Cup, drawing global attention.
