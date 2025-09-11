India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, began their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over Hong Kong. Pakistan, meanwhile, will open against Oman on Friday before taking on their arch-rivals.

Dubai: With just days to go before the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has tipped India as favourites while insisting his country still has the firepower to spring a surprise.

Latif praised India’s balance, pointing to their mix of bowlers and aggressive batters. “Kuldeep, Axar, Varun, Jasprit, Hardik and Shivam are all good bowlers. They have five batters and five bowlers that make a good combination,” he told IANS.

“I want Pakistan to win, but if analysed on skill, India are ahead. The competition is so fierce in India that even performers like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Ishan Kishan are missing from the squad. Pakistan don’t have that depth,” he said.

While acknowledging India’s edge, Latif concluded that Pakistan remain unpredictable: “We can’t write off Pakistan — they can do anything on their day.”

Still, Latif maintained Pakistan have match-winners who can tilt the game. “Sahibzada Farhan is aggressive from ball one, and Mohammad Nawaz will be playing against India for the first time. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub can deliver big knocks if the pitch helps batters,” he noted.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.