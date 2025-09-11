I want Pakistan to win, but if analysed on skill, India are ahead, says the former captain
Dubai: With just days to go before the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has tipped India as favourites while insisting his country still has the firepower to spring a surprise.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, began their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over Hong Kong. Pakistan, meanwhile, will open against Oman on Friday before taking on their arch-rivals.
Latif praised India’s balance, pointing to their mix of bowlers and aggressive batters. “Kuldeep, Axar, Varun, Jasprit, Hardik and Shivam are all good bowlers. They have five batters and five bowlers that make a good combination,” he told IANS.
The former skipper said the political climate added extra tension after Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack.
“There will be a lot of pressure on both teams. The winner will be ‘Sikandar’ (Warrior),” Latif remarked.
Latif highlighted the explosive strike rates of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while lauding the control shown by India’s bowlers.
“I want Pakistan to win, but if analysed on skill, India are ahead. The competition is so fierce in India that even performers like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Ishan Kishan are missing from the squad. Pakistan don’t have that depth,” he said.
Still, Latif maintained Pakistan have match-winners who can tilt the game. “Sahibzada Farhan is aggressive from ball one, and Mohammad Nawaz will be playing against India for the first time. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub can deliver big knocks if the pitch helps batters,” he noted.
While acknowledging India’s edge, Latif concluded that Pakistan remain unpredictable: “We can’t write off Pakistan — they can do anything on their day.”
