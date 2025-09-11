GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match sees sluggish ticket sales amid star absences

The organisers surprised as demand stays low, with upper-tier seats still unsold

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha
AFP/Gulf News

Dubai: The upcoming India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup has witnessed unusually slow ticket sales, with just three days left before the high-voltage clash on September 14 in Dubai.

According to ANI, organisers introduced a simplified single-ticket format to ease access, but demand has not surged as expected. Sales remain sluggish, a sharp contrast to past encounters that sold out within minutes of tickets going live.

An Emirates Cricket official admitted surprise at the lukewarm response. “The flow of sales for India vs Pakistan is very low. So far, we have sold out only the lower stands, while the upper and top-tier seats are still available,” the official said. “In the Champions Trophy, we sold out within four minutes of opening. This time, the craze is very dull. It might be because of the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.”

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20 internationals after India’s World Cup triumph over South Africa last year. Their absence appears to have dampened enthusiasm for the traditionally marquee fixture.

Fans have voiced frustration on social media, urging organisers to release more single-match tickets closer to the game. Others have criticised the steep pricing of premium seats, with some packages exceeding Dh8,300 (₹2.5 lakh) for just two tickets.

Despite muted sales, anticipation remains high for the encounter, as India and Pakistan meet in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, now with a new generation of players at the forefront.

