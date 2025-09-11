An Emirates Cricket official admitted surprise at the lukewarm response. “The flow of sales for India vs Pakistan is very low. So far, we have sold out only the lower stands, while the upper and top-tier seats are still available,” the official said. “In the Champions Trophy, we sold out within four minutes of opening. This time, the craze is very dull. It might be because of the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.”