Asia Cup row: It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy, Yadav says

“Playing three strong teams — Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand — will be the perfect buildup for the World Cup. We all saw the incredible support for our women’s team when they won the World Cup at home. Playing in India comes with pressure but also huge excitement and responsibility,” he said.

“We wanted the final game in Canberra to be completed, but that wasn’t in our control. The way everyone contributed and how we came back from 0—1 down — credit to all the boys. It was a solid all-round performance with bat, ball, and in the field,” he said.

The fifth and final T20I in Brisbane was washed out due to rain, handing India the series victory. During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek comment, referencing the Asia Cup saga: “It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. I felt it in my hands when I was handed the trophy for the series win. A few days back, another trophy arrived in India — our women’s team brought home the World Cup. That trophy is already here, and now getting to touch this one feels great too,” Suryakumar said with a smile at the post-match press conference.

