Asia Cup row: It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy, Yadav says

India win the T20I series win against Australia 2-1
Dubai: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is known for his wit and doesn’t miss a chance to crack a cheeky remark. He did so again recently, taking a playful jab at the ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversy following India’s 2—1 T20I series win against Australia.
The fifth and final T20I in Brisbane was washed out due to rain, handing India the series victory. During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek comment, referencing the Asia Cup saga: “It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. I felt it in my hands when I was handed the trophy for the series win. A few days back, another trophy arrived in India — our women’s team brought home the World Cup. That trophy is already here, and now getting to touch this one feels great too,” Suryakumar said with a smile at the post-match press conference.
The comment was a clear nod to the Asia Cup 2025 controversy, where India defeated Pakistan three times amid a series of off-field incidents. The series ended with India refusing to accept the trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who then allegedly walked away with the silverware. India have yet to receive the trophy.
Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that an ICC official has been mediating between the BCCI and Mohsin Naqvi to resolve the matter.
Despite the drama, Suryakumar focused on praising his team’s effort in the Australia series.
“We wanted the final game in Canberra to be completed, but that wasn’t in our control. The way everyone contributed and how we came back from 0—1 down — credit to all the boys. It was a solid all-round performance with bat, ball, and in the field,” he said.
“Both our pacers and spinners know their roles well. Bumrah and Arshdeep form a lethal combo, while Axar, Varun, and Washi did their jobs brilliantly. They’ve all played a lot of T20 cricket and bring immense value. It’s a good headache to have when so many players are performing,” he added.
Looking ahead, Suryakumar believes that facing top-tier opponents will serve as excellent preparation for the T20 World Cup next year.
“Playing three strong teams — Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand — will be the perfect buildup for the World Cup. We all saw the incredible support for our women’s team when they won the World Cup at home. Playing in India comes with pressure but also huge excitement and responsibility,” he said.
“Wherever we play in India, we’ll have massive support. It’s going to be a thrilling challenge and an exciting tournament. There’s still time and two key series to go, but I’m sure it will be a fantastic World Cup ahead,” Suryakumar concluded.
