Bollywood actress Khushi Mukherjee clarifies stand after Suryakumar Yadav link-up claims

Actress’s remarks about Indian cricketers spark backlash, T20 captain stays silent
A fresh controversy has surfaced on social media after Bollywood and TV actress Khushi Mukherjee claimed that several Indian cricketers had tried to approach her and named India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav during a media interaction. Her comments, captured on video at a public event, spread rapidly online and drew strong reactions from cricket fans.
In the viral clip, Mukherjee is seen posing for photographers when a reporter asks if she would ever date a cricketer. She responds by saying she does not wish to be associated with cricketers and adds that many of them had shown interest in her in the past. During the conversation, she mentions Suryakumar Yadav by name, stating that he used to message her frequently but that they are no longer in touch.
“I don’t want to date any cricketer,” she says in the video. “There were many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot, but now we don’t really talk. I don’t want to be linked with anyone.”
The remarks quickly gained traction across platforms, with several fan pages reposting the clip. Many supporters of the Indian cricketer criticised Mukherjee, accusing her of making exaggerated or misleading claims to seek attention.
As the backlash grew, Mukherjee addressed the issue in a separate interview with News 24, where she clarified her earlier statement. She stressed that her association with Yadav was purely friendly and denied any romantic angle.
“There was nothing between us,” she said. “We were just good friends. He had lost a match at that time, and I felt bad for him. That’s all. I never said anything beyond that.”
She also expressed frustration over what she described as online harassment, alleging that private chats were being misused and her accounts interfered with. “When people start sharing chats, hacking accounts and spreading nonsense, what am I supposed to do?” she asked.
Suryakumar Yadav has not made any public comment on the matter so far.
