No hand shakes during India-Pakistan match today

The handshake row started during the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, following Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav skipped the usual pre-match and post-match handshakes with Pakistan. The captain confirmed that the decision was in line with the Indian government and the BCCI. Following this, the India’s women’s team and youth teams also have maintained a same stand in their matches against Pakistan.

According to a report in Indian Express, it said that there will be no changes in India’s ‘no-handshake policy’ towards Pakistan. So it’s highly unlikely that India captain Suryakumar Yadav will shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha both during toss and after the match.

