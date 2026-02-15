GOLD/FOREX
No hand shakes during India-Pakistan match today

India take on Pakistan in a group stage match at the T20 World Cup in Colombo later

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: It looks like the no handshake policy will continue as India take on Pakistan in a group stage match at the T20 World Cup in Colombo later today.

According to a report in Indian Express, it said that there will be no changes in India’s ‘no-handshake policy’ towards Pakistan. So it’s highly unlikely that India captain Suryakumar Yadav will shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha both during toss and after the match.

At the pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium, Suryakumar smiled when asked about the issue and told reporters to “wait for 24 hours.” He was asked twice. His answer did not change.

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at this controversy with a post. “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all.”

When did it start

The handshake row started during the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, following Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav skipped the usual pre-match and post-match handshakes with Pakistan. The captain confirmed that the decision was in line with the Indian government and the BCCI. Following this, the India’s women’s team and youth teams also have maintained a same stand in their matches against Pakistan.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

