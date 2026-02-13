India v Pakistan: Will the handshake controversy resurface at the T20 World Cup?

The two nations will face off in Group A match in Colombo on Sunday
Dubai: As India and Pakistan gear up for their high-voltage T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo on Sunday, an old controversy is once again in focus: will the captains exchange handshakes before the game begins?
Until recently, even the match itself appeared uncertain. Pakistan had threatened to boycott the fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh. After days of political strain, uncertainty, and intense backchannel discussions, Pakistan ultimately agreed to participate.
During those negotiations, it is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board raised the handshake issue in talks with the International Cricket Council, reportedly seeking assurances as a condition for playing India. The ICC, however, declined the request, maintaining that such gestures fall outside its regulatory authority.
The debate gained further traction when the ICC recently shared an image of players from Zimbabwe and Oman shaking hands after their match, captioned: “Competitive on the field, respectful off the field.” The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many suggesting India should move past the tensions and restore the traditional gesture.
The controversy dates back to the 2025 Asia Cup, when India and Pakistan skipped the customary post-match handshake in Dubai.
The Indian team reportedly made the decision in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and in support of the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor.
Since then, the no-handshake approach has continued across several tournaments — including women’s fixtures and junior competitions, most recently at the Under-19 World Cup.
Throughout, the Indian cricket board has stood firm. Its position remains clear: a handshake is a tradition, not a mandatory requirement. There is no regulation compelling players to participate in the gesture, and that principle has shaped India’s conduct in every encounter with Pakistan since.