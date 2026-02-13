GOLD/FOREX
India v Pakistan: Will the handshake controversy resurface at the T20 World Cup?

The two nations will face off in Group A match in Colombo on Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India v Pakistan: Will the handshake controversy resurface at the T20 World Cup?
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: As India and Pakistan gear up for their high-voltage T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo on Sunday, an old controversy is once again in focus: will the captains exchange handshakes before the game begins?

Until recently, even the match itself appeared uncertain. Pakistan had threatened to boycott the fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh. After days of political strain, uncertainty, and intense backchannel discussions, Pakistan ultimately agreed to participate.

During those negotiations, it is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board raised the handshake issue in talks with the International Cricket Council, reportedly seeking assurances as a condition for playing India. The ICC, however, declined the request, maintaining that such gestures fall outside its regulatory authority.

The debate gained further traction when the ICC recently shared an image of players from Zimbabwe and Oman shaking hands after their match, captioned: “Competitive on the field, respectful off the field.” The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many suggesting India should move past the tensions and restore the traditional gesture.

How it began

The controversy dates back to the 2025 Asia Cup, when India and Pakistan skipped the customary post-match handshake in Dubai.

The Indian team reportedly made the decision in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and in support of the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

Since then, the no-handshake approach has continued across several tournaments — including women’s fixtures and junior competitions, most recently at the Under-19 World Cup.

Throughout, the Indian cricket board has stood firm. Its position remains clear: a handshake is a tradition, not a mandatory requirement. There is no regulation compelling players to participate in the gesture, and that principle has shaped India’s conduct in every encounter with Pakistan since.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
