T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan captains break silence on boycott threat

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday against the Netherlands, followed by a clash with the USA on February 10. Should the India match not take place, Pakistan will face an eight-day gap before meeting Namibia. Of their early opponents, the USA could pose a threat, having stunned Pakistan with a major upset two years ago.

“The India game is not in our control. It was the government’s decision, and if we have to play them in the semi-final or final, we’ll have to go back to them and act on their advice. It’s the government’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they decide, we will follow,” Agha said.

“Our mindset is very clear. We haven’t said no to playing them; they are the ones who have said no. Our flights are booked and we are heading to Colombo. Our fixtures are set — first the USA, then Canada, and then Colombo,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.