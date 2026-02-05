T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan captains break silence on boycott threat

India-Pakistan are supposed to take the field on February 15
Dubai: Captains of India and Pakistan have spoken about the ongoing boycott threat of the February 15 T20 World Cup match.
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the uncertainty surrounding a potential clash with Pakistan, with Pakistan unwilling to take the field against India.
For Suryakumar, the situation remains straightforward. Speaking at the captains’ meet ahead of the tournament, he made it clear that India’s stance has not changed.
“Our mindset is very clear. We haven’t said no to playing them; they are the ones who have said no. Our flights are booked and we are heading to Colombo. Our fixtures are set — first the USA, then Canada, and then Colombo,” he said.
On the other side, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha maintained his earlier position, offering no change to Pakistan’s stance on facing India on February 15.
On Sunday, Agha reiterated that the team would continue to follow the Pakistan government’s decision to boycott the match in Colombo. Despite repeated questions during the captains’ press conference, he remained firm.
“The India game is not in our control. It was the government’s decision, and if we have to play them in the semi-final or final, we’ll have to go back to them and act on their advice. It’s the government’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they decide, we will follow,” Agha said.
Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday against the Netherlands, followed by a clash with the USA on February 10. Should the India match not take place, Pakistan will face an eight-day gap before meeting Namibia. Of their early opponents, the USA could pose a threat, having stunned Pakistan with a major upset two years ago.
