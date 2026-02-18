GOLD/FOREX
Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistani batter to score T20 World Cup century

Milestone came in a must-win league clash against Namibia at T20 World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Dubai: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books by becoming only the second player from his country to score a century at the ICC T20 World Cup.

The milestone came on Wednesday in a must-win league clash against Namibia.

The right-hander joins former batter Ahmed Shehzad as the only Pakistan players to have registered a T20 World Cup hundred.

Shehzad had struck an unbeaten 111 off 62 deliveries against Bangladesh national cricket team during the 2014 edition at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Leading run-scorer

Farhan’s knock was a scintillating 58-ball 100 not out, studded with 11 boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate exceeding 172.

The 29-year-old is now the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 220 runs in four innings at an average of 73.33 and a strike rate above 164, including one century and one half-century.

In 43 T20Is for Pakistan, Farhan has accumulated 1,142 runs at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate north of 134, with one hundred and nine fifties to his name.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan rode on Farhan’s century, along with valuable contributions from captain Salman Ali Agha (38 off 23 balls, three fours and two sixes) and Shadab Khan (36 not out off 22 balls, one four and three sixes), to post 199/3 in 20 overs.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
