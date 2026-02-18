Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistani batter to score T20 World Cup century

Milestone came in a must-win league clash against Namibia at T20 World Cup
Dubai: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books by becoming only the second player from his country to score a century at the ICC T20 World Cup.
The milestone came on Wednesday in a must-win league clash against Namibia.
The right-hander joins former batter Ahmed Shehzad as the only Pakistan players to have registered a T20 World Cup hundred.
Shehzad had struck an unbeaten 111 off 62 deliveries against Bangladesh national cricket team during the 2014 edition at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Farhan’s knock was a scintillating 58-ball 100 not out, studded with 11 boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate exceeding 172.
The 29-year-old is now the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 220 runs in four innings at an average of 73.33 and a strike rate above 164, including one century and one half-century.
In 43 T20Is for Pakistan, Farhan has accumulated 1,142 runs at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate north of 134, with one hundred and nine fifties to his name.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan rode on Farhan’s century, along with valuable contributions from captain Salman Ali Agha (38 off 23 balls, three fours and two sixes) and Shadab Khan (36 not out off 22 balls, one four and three sixes), to post 199/3 in 20 overs.