Pakistan maintain clean slate with win over US in T20 World Cup

Dubai: Pakistan sealed their second win of the T20 World Cup with a commanding 32-run victory over the USA. Chasing 191, the USA showed flashes of resistance but fell short as the required rate climbed, finishing on 158 for eight in their 20 overs.
Pakistan now sit atop Group A with four points from two matches. Sanjay Krishnamurthi led the USA’s effort with a brisk 51 off 30 balls, including three fours and three sixes, while Shayan Jahangir chipped in with 49 from 34 deliveries.
Earlier, Pakistan posted a competitive 190 for nine. Openers Farhan and Saim Ayub set the tone with a rapid 54-run stand in five overs before Shadley van Schalkwyk struck twice in the final over of the powerplay, removing Saim (19 off 17) and captain Salman Ali Agha (1) to reduce Pakistan to 56 for two.
Babar Azam then joined Farhan, and the pair rebuilt with a fluent 81-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar was dismissed in the 15th over for a well-paced 46 off 32 balls, while Farhan followed an over later after a blistering 73 off 41 deliveries, featuring six fours and five sixes.
Shadab Khan provided late impetus with a quickfire 30 off 12 balls in a 34-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz, but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end. Van Schalkwyk wrapped up the innings strongly, dismissing Shadab and Faheem Ashraf in the penultimate over.
Van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for the USA, claiming four for 25, while Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin and Harmeet Singh picked up one wicket each.