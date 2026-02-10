GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Pakistan maintain clean slate with win over US in T20 World Cup

Pakistan now sit atop Group A with four points from two matches

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S.KODIKARA

Dubai: Pakistan sealed their second win of the T20 World Cup with a commanding 32-run victory over the USA. Chasing 191, the USA showed flashes of resistance but fell short as the required rate climbed, finishing on 158 for eight in their 20 overs.

Pakistan now sit atop Group A with four points from two matches. Sanjay Krishnamurthi led the USA’s effort with a brisk 51 off 30 balls, including three fours and three sixes, while Shayan Jahangir chipped in with 49 from 34 deliveries.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a competitive 190 for nine. Openers Farhan and Saim Ayub set the tone with a rapid 54-run stand in five overs before Shadley van Schalkwyk struck twice in the final over of the powerplay, removing Saim (19 off 17) and captain Salman Ali Agha (1) to reduce Pakistan to 56 for two.

Babar Azam then joined Farhan, and the pair rebuilt with a fluent 81-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar was dismissed in the 15th over for a well-paced 46 off 32 balls, while Farhan followed an over later after a blistering 73 off 41 deliveries, featuring six fours and five sixes.

Shadab Khan provided late impetus with a quickfire 30 off 12 balls in a 34-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz, but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end. Van Schalkwyk wrapped up the innings strongly, dismissing Shadab and Faheem Ashraf in the penultimate over.

Van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for the USA, claiming four for 25, while Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin and Harmeet Singh picked up one wicket each.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.

It’s almost certain Pakistan will play India in T20 WC

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) is being hugged by his teammate Hardik Pandya at the end of Indian inning during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Diary from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

4m read
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (R) and Sahibzada Farhan bump their fists during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowl out Netherlands for 147

2m read
A man walks past a billboard advertising the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) cricket stadium in Colombo on February 5, 2026.

T20WC: India, Pakistan captains speak on boycott threat

2m read