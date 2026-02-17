T20 World Cup: Usman Tariq says Pakistan have learnt from their mistakes against India

When the most-talked about bowler in this T20 World Cup finally got a chance to roll his arm over after a long ‘pause’ during which six other bowlers were used, India’s Ishan Kishan had already done the damage.

"So we feel their pain but I am sure when we play them (India) next we will put up a better show."

And ahead of their crucial match against Namibia, Tariq said he was confident that Pakistan can bounce back and seal qualification for the next round. A defeat would eliminate Pakistan, who are third behind the USA on net run rate in Group A.

"Whoever we play we have the confidence to beat them and our goal is to play the final and win the cup which we will try our best to achieve," he added.

"Both Azam and Shaheen have won many matches for Pakistan so if they did not perform well in one game we should not write them off," said Tariq.

