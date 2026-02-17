GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: Usman Tariq says Pakistan have learnt from their mistakes against India

Mystery spinner rubbishes rumours that Babar and Shaheen will be dropped against Namibia

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Usman Tariq celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Mohammad Mohsin during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Former speedster Waqar Younis was one of many ex-Pakistani cricketers who felt that skipper Salman Ali Agha had missed a trick against India by not introducing mystery spinner Usman Tariq in the powerplay.

When the most-talked about bowler in this T20 World Cup finally got a chance to roll his arm over after a long ‘pause’ during which six other bowlers were used, India’s Ishan Kishan had already done the damage.

Tariq bowled with a lot of guile when he came in, commanding respect from the Indian batters, as he finished with 1-24 in his 4 overs.

And ahead of their crucial match against Namibia, Tariq said he was confident that Pakistan can bounce back and seal qualification for the next round. A defeat would eliminate Pakistan, who are third behind the USA on net run rate in Group A.

"Lifting the team is only difficult when you don't work on your mistakes committed in the last game," Tariq told reporters.

"We have worked on our mistakes so I think it will not be a tough task.

"We have a resolve not to commit the same mistakes again.

"We can feel their (fans') disappointment because the match is watched by the whole nation.

"So we feel their pain but I am sure when we play them (India) next we will put up a better show."

Poor performances

Tariq dismissed rumours that batting star Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi could be dropped against Namibia after poor performances against India.

"Both Azam and Shaheen have won many matches for Pakistan so if they did not perform well in one game we should not write them off," said Tariq.

Pakistan have faced Namibia only once before in a T20 international.

"Whoever we play we have the confidence to beat them and our goal is to play the final and win the cup which we will try our best to achieve," he added.

