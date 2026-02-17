T20 World Cup: After India defeat, Pakistan turn focus to crucial Namibia clash

Head coach Mike Hesson has urged his players to quickly move on from the disappointment of the loss to India and refocus on the job at hand. While acknowledging the shortcomings in that match, Hesson emphasised the unpredictable nature of tournament cricket and the importance of bouncing back swiftly.

“These are all experienced international players, but the real test is whether they trust their decision-making when the pressure is on. If we want to go deeper in this competition, that’s an area we must improve.”

“When you’re put under pressure, it comes down to whether you stick to your fundamentals or drift away from them,” he said. “That will be a key challenge for us because as the tournament goes on, we’ll face more high-pressure moments.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t perform to our potential, but that’s the reality of tournament cricket — it doesn’t always go your way,” Hesson said. “Our responsibility now is to regroup and ensure we’re at our best in the next few days.”

