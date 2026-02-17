T20 World Cup: After India defeat, Pakistan turn focus to crucial Namibia clash

The United States currently sit above Pakistan on better Net Run Rate in Group A
Dubai: Pakistan will be aiming for a comfortable passage into the Super 8s when they face Namibia in a pivotal Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
India have already secured their place in the Super 8s following a 61-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday, leaving the second qualification spot still to be decided.
The United States currently sit above Pakistan on Net Run Rate, but having completed all their group-stage fixtures. For Pakistan, the task is straightforward to defeat Namibia and advance to the next round.
Head coach Mike Hesson has urged his players to quickly move on from the disappointment of the loss to India and refocus on the job at hand. While acknowledging the shortcomings in that match, Hesson emphasised the unpredictable nature of tournament cricket and the importance of bouncing back swiftly.
“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t perform to our potential, but that’s the reality of tournament cricket — it doesn’t always go your way,” Hesson said. “Our responsibility now is to regroup and ensure we’re at our best in the next few days.”
Hesson conceded that the magnitude of the occasion may have affected some players and stressed the need for composure under pressure as the tournament progresses.
“When you’re put under pressure, it comes down to whether you stick to your fundamentals or drift away from them,” he said. “That will be a key challenge for us because as the tournament goes on, we’ll face more high-pressure moments.
“These are all experienced international players, but the real test is whether they trust their decision-making when the pressure is on. If we want to go deeper in this competition, that’s an area we must improve.”