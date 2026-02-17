GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: After India defeat, Pakistan turn focus to crucial Namibia clash

The United States currently sit above Pakistan on better Net Run Rate in Group A

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Saim Ayub (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan will be aiming for a comfortable passage into the Super 8s when they face Namibia in a pivotal Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The United States currently sit above Pakistan on Net Run Rate, but having completed all their group-stage fixtures. For Pakistan, the task is straightforward to defeat Namibia and advance to the next round.

Head coach Mike Hesson has urged his players to quickly move on from the disappointment of the loss to India and refocus on the job at hand. While acknowledging the shortcomings in that match, Hesson emphasised the unpredictable nature of tournament cricket and the importance of bouncing back swiftly.

High-pressure moments

“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t perform to our potential, but that’s the reality of tournament cricket — it doesn’t always go your way,” Hesson said. “Our responsibility now is to regroup and ensure we’re at our best in the next few days.”

Hesson conceded that the magnitude of the occasion may have affected some players and stressed the need for composure under pressure as the tournament progresses.

“When you’re put under pressure, it comes down to whether you stick to your fundamentals or drift away from them,” he said. “That will be a key challenge for us because as the tournament goes on, we’ll face more high-pressure moments.

“These are all experienced international players, but the real test is whether they trust their decision-making when the pressure is on. If we want to go deeper in this competition, that’s an area we must improve.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
