T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s

Sahibzada Farhan scores stunning century to power Pakistan to 199-3
Dubai: Pakistan earned an easy 102-run win over Namibia to become the final team to enter the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
After Sahibzada Farhan scored a stunning century to power Pakistan to 199-3, at the SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo, on Wednesday, Namibia were skittled out for just 97 in 17.3 overs.
Usman Tariq, the most talked about bowler in the Pakistan team for his bowling action, claimed four wickets while Shadab Khan picked three.
Only two batters — Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Busing-Volschenk (20) — entered the double digit mark for Namibia.
Earlier, batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start, with openers Saim Ayub (14) and Farhan sharing 40 runs for the first wicket.
Captain Salman Ali Agha scored a 23-ball 38 while Shadab Khan chipped in with a 22-ball 36 as Pakistan fell just one short to reach the 200-run mark.
Farhan’s innings consisted of 11 boundaries and four sixes.