T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to qualify for Super 8s

Sahibzada Farhan scores stunning century to power Pakistan to 199-3

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026.
Dubai: Pakistan earned an easy 102-run win over Namibia to become the final team to enter the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

After Sahibzada Farhan scored a stunning century to power Pakistan to 199-3, at the SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo, on Wednesday, Namibia were skittled out for just 97 in 17.3 overs.

Usman Tariq, the most talked about bowler in the Pakistan team for his bowling action, claimed four wickets while Shadab Khan picked three.

Only two batters — Louren Steenkamp (23) and Alexander Busing-Volschenk (20) — entered the double digit mark for Namibia.

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start, with openers Saim Ayub (14) and Farhan sharing 40 runs for the first wicket.

Captain Salman Ali Agha scored a 23-ball 38 while Shadab Khan chipped in with a 22-ball 36 as Pakistan fell just one short to reach the 200-run mark.

Farhan’s innings consisted of 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
