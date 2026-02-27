GOLD/FOREX
England’s win keeps Pakistan hopes alive in T20 World Cup

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in crucial final Group 2 clash on Saturday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, 2026. AFP
England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: England’s four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Group 2 Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday has given Pakistan’s semi-final hopes a significant boost.

Having already secured qualification for the last four, England’s win lifted them to the top of the group with six points. If New Zealand had won the contest, they would have advanced to five points and sealed a semi-final berth, which would have knocked Pakistan out of contention, as the maximum they could then achieve was three points.

Instead, England’s triumph has kept Pakistan firmly in the race. New Zealand currently sit second in the group with three points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390, while Pakistan are third with one point and an NRR of -0.461, with one match remaining.

Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan still have a pathway to the second semi-final spot from Group 2. In their final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka, they must not only secure victory but also overturn New Zealand’s superior NRR.

To overtake the Kiwis and potentially set up a semi-final against South Africa, Pakistan would need a commanding win — either by approximately 65 runs or by successfully chasing their target within 13 overs. The exact qualification scenario will depend on the first-innings total in that decisive encounter.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
