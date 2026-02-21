GOLD/FOREX
New Zealand vs Pakistan Super Eights T20 World Cup clash rained off

Pakistan, New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the Super Eights

Pakistan's Babar Azam (C) and his captain Salman Agha (L) react after the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Pakistan and New Zealand was called off due to rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026.
AFP

The Super Eight clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup was washed out without a ball being bowled after heavy rain in Colombo on Saturday.

Persistent drizzle right after the toss - which Pakistan won and opted to bat - at the Premadasa stadium did not relent with umpires finally calling the match off at 9:05pm local time (15:35 GMT).

Not even a five-over match was possible by the 10:16 pm (1646 GMT) cut-off time, giving the two teams one point each.

Pakistan, New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the Super Eights.

Title-holders India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are in Group 1.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.

