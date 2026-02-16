T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for the Super8s

Pakistan are currently placed third in Group A table behind India and US
Dubai: India sealed their place in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after a dominant 61-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday, finishing atop the Group A standings.
Now the big question remains, how can Pakistan qualify for next round? Pakistan are currently third in Group A, level on points with the United States but trailing due to an inferior Net Run Rate. With the USA having completed all their group matches, Pakistan’s path is straightforward: they must defeat Namibia in their final group-stage fixture.
A win would take Pakistan to six points and lift them to second place in the table, securing qualification for the Super 8s alongside India.
However, if Namibia pull off an upset, Pakistan will be eliminated, and the USA will progress to the next round with India.
In their high-stakes clash at R. Premadasa Stadium, India delivered a commanding performance.
After losing Abhishek Sharma early, Ishan Kishan turned the game on its head with a blistering counterattack.
His explosive 77 runs powered India to 88 before his dismissal triggered a brief Pakistan comeback. Spinner Saim Ayub claimed three wickets to keep India in check. A late cameo of 27 from Shivam Dube helped India post a competitive total of 176. Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock.
In response, Pakistan’s chase unravelled quickly. Hardik Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan early, while Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a single over to remove Saim Ayub and Salman Agha, dismantling the top order. Babar Azam fell soon after, and the innings collapsed as Pakistan were bowled out for 114, handing India a comprehensive 61-run win.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have won all three of their matches and are the only team from Group A to have secured a Super 8 berth so far. With qualification assured, they can afford to rotate and experiment in their final group match against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.