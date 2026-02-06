T20 World Cup: India favourites as on-field action finally gets under way

Dubai: Forget all the drama in the lead-up to the Twenty20 World Cup beginning this Saturday . For cricket aficionados, the joy of watching the slam-bang format’s explosive batters — T20 is a batter’s game, no two ways about it — will more than make up for not being able to see Asia’s heavyweight neighbours face off on February 15.

Salman Ali Agha’s side, though, have had a good run-in with a 3-0 series win against Australia and will take on the Netherlands in Colombo in the tournament’s opener. With Babar Azam back in the side and other batters too in good nick, the Men in Green will be expected to make the Super Eights with wins against the other teams including Namibia and the USA, despite potentially forfeiting points over their refusal to play against India.

Hosts India go into this tournament as defending champions and firm favourites as they open their campaign in a night match in Mumbai against the dangerous USA, who had shocked Pakistan to make the Super Eights in the 2024 edition.

The top two teams from each of the four groups of five teams will advance to the Super Eights, with the top four making the semi-finals.

Led by Mitchell Marsh, the Australians should still ease into the next round from Group B against Ireland, who they play first on Wednesday, plus co-hosts Sri Lanka, Oman and Zimbabwe.

Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav is in roaring form again and with a plethora of all-rounders in the middle- and lower middle order, India look a well-rounded side and should ease into the Super Eight stage from Group A.

India’s only worry during the build-up has been their opening combination, owing to Sanju Samson’s failure, but with Ishan Kishan successfully partnering Abhishek Sharma in the warm-up win against South Africa, a change looks likely, especially with Tilak Varma back in the side, unless India prefer to stick to the left-right combination at the top.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.