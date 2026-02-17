Will India-Pakistan meet again in T20 World Cup?

Dubai: India are firmly on course to defend their title after a flawless start to their campaign, winning all three of their matches so far in the T20 World Cup . They began with comfortable victories over the USA and Namibia in their opening Group A fixtures before travelling to Colombo for the tournament’s marquee clash against Pakistan.

This means the two rivals could meet in the semi-finals if both qualify and finish in complementary positions — for example, if one tops their Super 8 group and the other advances as runner-up. Alternatively, should both teams top their respective groups and win their semi-finals, they could set up a blockbuster final on March 8 — a clash that would rank among the most anticipated matches in world cricket and potentially draw record-breaking global viewership.

From each of the four groups, two teams qualify for the Super 8 stage. The eight qualifiers are then divided into two groups of four — Group 1 and Group 2 — where they play round-robin matches within their respective groups. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India have now advanced to the Super 8 stage. Pakistan, meanwhile, are still fighting for qualification. Currently third in their group with two wins and one loss from three matches, they are level on points with the USA, who sit second. The Men in Green must defeat Namibia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 18 to confirm their place in the next round.

The build-up to the encounter was dramatic. The fixture gained significant attention after Pakistan initially chose to boycott the match in solidarity with Bangladesh. Following weeks of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes negotiations, Pakistan eventually agreed to play. However, the much-anticipated contest failed to match the hype, as India delivered a dominant performance, sealing a comprehensive 61-run victory — another one-sided affair in recent ICC tournaments between the two nations. The win extended India’s T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan to 8-1.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.