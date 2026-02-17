Will India-Pakistan meet again in T20 World Cup?

India through to Super 8s while Pakistan need to beat Namibia in final group stage match
Dubai: India are firmly on course to defend their title after a flawless start to their campaign, winning all three of their matches so far in the T20 World Cup. They began with comfortable victories over the USA and Namibia in their opening Group A fixtures before travelling to Colombo for the tournament’s marquee clash against Pakistan.
The build-up to the encounter was dramatic. The fixture gained significant attention after Pakistan initially chose to boycott the match in solidarity with Bangladesh. Following weeks of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes negotiations, Pakistan eventually agreed to play. However, the much-anticipated contest failed to match the hype, as India delivered a dominant performance, sealing a comprehensive 61-run victory — another one-sided affair in recent ICC tournaments between the two nations. The win extended India’s T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan to 8-1.
Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India have now advanced to the Super 8 stage. Pakistan, meanwhile, are still fighting for qualification. Currently third in their group with two wins and one loss from three matches, they are level on points with the USA, who sit second. The Men in Green must defeat Namibia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 18 to confirm their place in the next round.
Despite frequent meetings in ICC and ACC tournaments, the intensity surrounding an India—Pakistan clash never fades. The pressing question now is whether the two sides will meet again in this tournament.
From each of the four groups, two teams qualify for the Super 8 stage. The eight qualifiers are then divided into two groups of four — Group 1 and Group 2 — where they play round-robin matches within their respective groups. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.
Ahead of the tournament, the top eight ranked T20I teams were pre-seeded for the Super 8 stage in anticipation of qualification. The ICC’s pre-determined format places India and Pakistan in separate Super 8 groups to avoid repeat fixtures and maintain competitive balance. As a result, any potential rematch can now occur only in the knockout stages.
This means the two rivals could meet in the semi-finals if both qualify and finish in complementary positions — for example, if one tops their Super 8 group and the other advances as runner-up. Alternatively, should both teams top their respective groups and win their semi-finals, they could set up a blockbuster final on March 8 — a clash that would rank among the most anticipated matches in world cricket and potentially draw record-breaking global viewership.